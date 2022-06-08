Germany’s Scholz explains his phone calls to Russian dictator Putin

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

According to Scholz, he has continued to phone the Russian dictator in order to convince him that Russia’s Ukraine policy won’t succeed and that Kyiv’s Western allies will never accept “peace through coercion.”

Earlier, the chancellor said Russia won’t be able to maintain its military potential, due to the crippling sanctions imposed on it by the United States, the EU, and their partners and allies.

“We’re looking at staggering sanctions, which will set the Russian economy back decades, meaning that it will not be able to benefit from global economic and technological progress,” said Scholz.

An earlier report by German newspaper Welt am Sonntag suggested that the German government has reduced its security assistance to Ukraine down to a trickle in the last nine weeks.

German Vice-Chancellor Robert Habeck said that Berlin isn’t doing enough to support Ukraine, and noted that Ukraine will soon receive several PzH-2000 – advanced German-made self-propelled artillery systems.