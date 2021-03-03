Germany seeks to extend AstraZeneca jabs to over 65s soon

The logo of the German branch of British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca is pictured in Wedel
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's vaccine regulator should recommend within days that the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine can be given to people older than 65 as evidence mounts of its efficacy, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Wednesday.

Data from Britain show that the jab works "very well" in older people, Spahn told German television, adding that he had asked the regulator to adjust its recommendation accordingly so the vaccine can be rolled out quickly to those over 65.

"If we could vaccinate the over-65-year-olds with AstraZeneca, that would really speed things up and protect the most vulnerable more quickly," he said.

The German policy that the AstraZeneca vaccine be given only to people aged 18 to 64 has led to a low take-up of available doses, slowing vaccination efforts, prompting the government last week to urge the public to accept the jabs.

On Tuesday, the French health minister said the country will allow people under 75 with existing health problems to get the AstraZeneca vaccine, departing from an earlier stance that the vaccine should be for the under-65s only.

The reassessment is likely to help speed up France's vaccination campaign which many have criticized as too slow.

Britain has been rolling out the AstraZeneca vaccine since January, beginning with the elderly and health workers, after approving its use for all adults.

Spahn is also in favour of adopting the British practice of extending the time between the first and second jabs so that more people can be protected quickly, both for the AstraZeneca vaccine and that made by Pfizer/BioNTech.

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Riham Riham Alkousaa and Madeline Chambers)

Recommended Stories

  • Merkel Bows to Public Pressure and Backs Easing of Lockdown

    (Bloomberg) -- Chancellor Angela Merkel backed a relaxation of coronavirus restrictions despite a stubbornly high infection rate, acknowledging that many Germans are weary of curbs on daily life after months of lockdown.The German leader had been pushing back against increasingly insistent calls for a swifter loosening, but told lawmakers from her conservative bloc Tuesday that “easing is necessary,” according to a person familiar with the discussion.She explained her plan to extend most of the country’s lockdown measures until March 28 while also allowing some restrictions to be relaxed. The chancellor and the premiers of Germany’s 16 states are expected to sign off on the measures in talks later on Wednesday.“If the infection rate remains stable then we can take further easing steps, secured by more testing,” Health Minister Jens Spahn said Wednesday in an interview with ARD television.“This is not just about science, it’s also about finding the balance for society between the best-possible protection and at the same time the impact that has and our need for normality,” he added.While Merkel warned that faster-spreading virus mutations now account for half of infections, she said she understands the political pressure to start lifting the lockdown. Her chancellery is proposing a four-step easing strategy accompanied by widespread testing, and pushing to speed up vaccinations after a slow start.Measures like shuttering non-essential stores, gyms and restaurants will be prolonged, while restrictions on private meetings between households will be eased, according to a draft chancellery paper from late Monday.Merkel has come under growing pressure to lay out a path to lifting the country’s lockdown. Finance Minister Olaf Scholz and Economy Minister Peter Altmaier were the latest senior officials to call for a quicker reopening of Europe’s largest economy. Both have backed proposals to move away from a reliance on using the seven-day incidence rate to manage Germany’s pandemic and focus on ramping up testing.Free tests will be offered to Germans on a large scale from April, with schools and daycare centers being prioritized, Merkel said in the video call, according to the person. Businesses will also be offered free tests for their employees and the costs of those measures will be close to 1 billion euros ($1.21 billion) for April, May and June.The number of available vaccine doses will pick up in the second quarter, so that by July enough people will be vaccinated and testing will become less important, Merkel said.As part of the gradual easing plan, private gatherings of two households with a maximum of five people will be allowed from March 8. Book stores as well as florists and gardening outlets can also reopen if they adhere to strict hygiene and distancing rules.Other stores could resume business on a regional basis once the seven-day incidence rate falls below 35 and stays there. The rate edged down to 64.0 on Wednesday but has been stuck around that level for about three weeks, according to the RKI public health institute.(Updates with health minister’s comments from fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Pyrex and Pink Daisies: Midcentury cookware is fab again

    If you want to freshen up your kitchen, look no further than Grandma’s old casserole dishes. Vintage kitchenware is back in style -– pieces from the mid-20th century painted with flowers, bright colors, and specific functions, such as bracketed chip and dip bowls or four-piece refrigerator storage sets. “I’ve always been an old soul and loved anything old,” said Megan Telfer, a collector of vintage dishes, salt and pepper shakers, cookie jars and “a little bit of everything.”

  • Johnson & Johnson official on vaccine distribution

    Johnson & Johnson has started shipping out nearly 4 million doses of its newly authorized, one-shot COVID-19 vaccine. The shipments, which began Sunday night, will be sent to states for use starting Tuesday. (March 1)

  • Here’s how Arlington residents can get free rides to COVID vaccine sites in town

    The offer stands for Arlington residents with confirmed appointments at Esports Stadium Arlington, Globe Life Field or AT&T Stadium.

  • Biden vows enough vaccine for all US adults by end of May

    President Joe Biden said the U.S. expects to take delivery of enough coronavirus vaccine for all adults by the end of May — two months earlier than anticipated — and he pushed states to get at least one shot into the arms of teachers by the end of March to hasten school reopenings. Biden also announced Tuesday that drugmaker Merck will help produce rival Johnson & Johnson’s newly approved one-shot vaccine, likening the partnership between the two drug companies to the spirit of national cooperation during World War II. “We’re now on track to have enough vaccine supply for every adult in America by the end of May,” Biden said.

  • Boeing raises concern about Airbus jet

    Boeing has raised concern over the design of a jet made by its European rival Airbus.The model in question the extra-long range version of its newest plane, the A321neo.Boeing says it could pose a fire risk due to its fuel tank.In a submission to European regulators, Boeing said the design of the fuel tank intended to increase the plane's range posed many potential hazards.In most jets, fuel is carried in wings and central tanks, but to meet demand for longer routes Airbus plans to mold a tank directly into the fuselage.Its shape would follow the contours of the jet and carry more fuel.The design is crucial to the A321XLR's main marketing ploy - to be the longest range of any single-aisle jet - and is due for release in 2023.Boeing's intervention is not unusual in a global system which regularly allows manufacturers to chime in when safety rules are being interpreted.But the timing is pivotal.The U.S. plane giant is trying to repair its image following the crisis over its 737 MAX.That plane model was grounded for almost two years following two deadly crashes.The airline industry, which has been battered by the global health crisis, is now facing tougher scrutiny.While insisting they never compete on safety, Airbus and Boeing have a record of goading each other on technical issues.

  • Officials says vaccine link uncertain after Hong Kong man dies two days after COVID-19 jab

    A 63-year-old man in Hong Kong died two days after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine shot, the Department of Health said in a statement, although it was uncertain if there was a direct ink between his death and the shot for coronavirus. The Department of Health said the man developed acute breathing difficulties and died on Feb. 28. Global health authorities have praised the fast development of safe and effective COVID vaccines, but have warned people with serious underlying health conditions to take medical advice first.

  • Intense preparations before pontiff meets Iraqi ayatollah

    In Iraq’s holiest city, a pontiff will meet a revered ayatollah and make history with a message of coexistence in a place plagued by bitter divisions. One is the chief pastor of the world-wide Catholic Church, the other a pre-eminent figure in Shiite Islam whose opinion holds powerful sway on the Iraqi street and beyond. Pope Francis and Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani are to meet on Saturday for at most 40 minutes, part of the time alone except for interpreters, in the Shiite cleric’s modest home in the city of Najaf.

  • Boeing cites risks in design of newest Airbus jet

    Boeing Co has raised concerns over the design of arch-rival Airbus' newest narrow-body jet, the A321XLR, saying a novel type of fuel tank could pose fire risks. But it comes at a pivotal moment as Boeing emerges from a two-year safety crisis over its competing 737 MAX, and Airbus faces its own crucial test of the tougher mood expected from regulators worldwide following the MAX's 20-month grounding. In a submission to the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), Boeing said the architecture of a fuel tank intended to increase the A321XLR's range "presents many potential hazards."

  • Trump's cash plea could complicate GOP fundraising efforts

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — “Trump needs you,” one fundraising email implored. “President Trump’s Legacy is in your hands," another pleaded. Others advertised “Miss Me Yet?” T-shirts featuring Donald Trump's smiling face.

  • Israel sentences Palestinian lawmaker to two years in prison

    An Israeli military court has sentenced a prominent Palestinian lawmaker to two years in prison in a plea bargain that convicted her of belonging to an outlawed group. Khalida Jarrar, a member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, has been held without charge since October 2019. Israel, along with the U.S. and other Western allies, considers the PFLP a terror group.

  • Texas Gov. Abbott says he's opening the state '100%' and lifting the mask mandate a day after the CDC warned states not to relax COVID-19 restrictions

    Texas is experiencing an uptick in reported COVID-19 cases after the winter storm, and it has more hot-spot counties than any other state.

  • Soleil Moon Frye 'lost sight' of herself. Facing her darkest memories brought her back

    When the 'Punky Brewster' star embarked on a new documentary, she found that confronting her past, including surviving sexual assault, was the only way forward.

  • Media watchdog seeks German investigation of Saudi crown prince over Khashoggi death

    Global media watchdog Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has accused Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and several top officials of committing crimes against humanity in a criminal complaint filed in Germany. The 500-page complaint, filed on Monday with the German Public Prosecutor General in the Karlsruhe federal court, includes allegations of arbitrary detention of more than 30 journalists and the murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul in 2018. Prince Mohammed has denied any involvement in Khashoggi's killing.

  • IS claims killing of 3 female media workers in Afghanistan

    The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for the killing of three women working for a local radio and TV station in eastern Afghanistan, the latest in a spike in targeted killings across the war-tor country. Dozens of people gathered Wednesday for the funerals of the three media workers. The women were gunned down on Tuesday in separate attacks, according to the news editor of the privately owned station and officials in Nangarhar province.

  • The most powerful woman from every state

    From Meghan Markle to Michelle Obama, every state has been home to strong, powerful women.

  • Marcus Flowers to run for Congress against Marjorie Taylor Greene

    The military veteran announced his campaign on social media as Georgia Democrats aim to oust the freshman representative. Sgt. Marcus Flowers has announced his official campaign against Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for her seat in Georgia’s 14th Congressional district. In his newly released campaign video shared on social media, the military veteran laid out his case as a Democratic candidate.

  • The White House says it never wants an assassination like Khashoggi's again, but won't punish MBS for ordering the killing

    Biden's White House has essentially leaned on the importance of the diplomatic relationship with Saudi Arabia in defense of its actions.

  • Former CIA chief says he is ‘increasingly embarrassed’ to be a white man

    John Brennan says ‘there are so few Republicans in Congress who value truth, honesty, and integrity’

  • Rep. Adam Kinzinger tore into Sen. Josh Hawley for his 'smug' CPAC speech, saying 5 people died because of 'what you did'

    "Like, there are five people dead, two that took their own life on top of that, as a result of what you did," Kinzinger said of Hawley.