Germany sees 20% of population vaccinated against coronavirus by May

German Health Minister Jens Spahn visits vaccination centre in Berlin
·1 min read
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany will have immunised 20% of its population against the novel coronavirus by the beginning of May, the country's health minister Jens Spahn said on Monday.

Germany has seen a rise in infections as it lags Britain, Israel and the United States in the pace of vaccinations.

Spahn, speaking at a vaccination centre in Berlin, said Germany had taken three months to get shots to the first 10% of its people who have now been vaccinated.

"We will manage the next 10% in a month in light of the expected deliveries (of vaccinations)," he said.

(Reporting by Holger Hansen; writing by Tom Sims; editing by Barbara Lewis)

