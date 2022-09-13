Germany Seeks $458 Million From Lufthansa Stake Post Bailout

Eric Pfanner
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Germany is looking to raise as much as 458 million euros ($458 million) from the sale of a stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG, unwinding part of the holding it took to keep the flagship carrier afloat during Covid-19 lockdowns.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The government plans to sell the equivalent of a 6.2% stake in Europe’s largest airline via an accelerated bookbuild to institutional investors, according to a term sheet released Tuesday. The listed price range is 6.09 euros to 6.15 euros, a discount to the closing share price in Frankfurt.

Lufthansa last November repaid the last of its 9 billion-euro bailout ahead of schedule, enabling the government to pare its stake at a significant profit.

Germany’s richest man may be a willing buyer after saying he wants to buy more shares in Europe’s biggest airline. Klaus-Michael Kuehne is looking to boost his 15.01% stake, according to a filing last week, after investing a chunk of a fortune made in logistics into the carrier.

The latest move comes a day after the airline said it reached an agreement with its pilots that raises pay for cockpit crew and excludes strikes for about a year in return. Europe’s largest airline has been wrestling with a series of labor disputes that exacerbated an already chaotic summer travel season.

Lufthansa shares earlier Tuesday fell 1.5%. The stock is up 2.3% this year, valuing the company at 7.6 billion euros.

(Updates with potential buyer in fourth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • JPM Investment-Banking Fees Could Fall 50% This Quarter

    JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s investment-banking fees may fall by half in the third quarter as clients stay on the sidelines amid uncertainty around inflation, Federal Reserve interest-rate hikes and the potential for a recession.&nbsp; That's according to a presentation given by President Daniel Pinto. The firm is also shaking up its fixed-income trading business. Bloomberg's Sonali Basak reports on "Bloomberg Markets."

  • Planning to Retire Early? Here's Why a Roth IRA Might Not Be for You

    While Roth retirement accounts might be part of those plans, they shouldn't be a priority for the vast majority of people pursuing early retirement. If you have access to tax-deferred retirement accounts through work or through a traditional IRA, you absolutely should be making the most of them. The potential tax savings from those contributions are extremely high for people planning on retiring early.

  • Multiple insiders bought Moneta Gold Inc. (TSE:ME) stock earlier this year, a positive sign for shareholders

    Usually, when one insider buys stock, it might not be a monumental event. But when multiple insiders are buying like...

  • Fidelity Weighs Bitcoin Trading on Brokerage Platform

    The financial-services firm is weighing a plan to allow individual investors to trade bitcoin on its brokerage platform.

  • 10 EV Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 10 EV stocks to invest in. If you want to read about some more EV stocks, go directly to the 5 EV Stocks to Invest In. The electric vehicle industry has come a long way in the past few years. In 2021, there were a record 6.6 million sales […]

  • European natural gas prices fall to a 7-week low as Russia suffers major setbacks in Ukraine war

    Benchmark natural gas prices fell by over 7% as Ukrainian forces advanced into the Russian-held Kharkiv province.

  • iPhone Maker Foxconn Strikes Pact for Chip Plant in Western India

    (Bloomberg) -- Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., the assembler of most of the world’s iPhones, plans to build a chipmaking facility in India with a local partner to tap rising demand for semiconductors and the government’s support for such projects.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetStock Rout Deepens as Inflation Woes Hit Sentiment: Markets WrapUkrainian Successes Raise Russian Collapse t

  • Nintendo Surges After Record Debut of New Switch Game

    (Bloomberg) -- Nintendo Co.’s family-friendly online shooter game Splatoon 3 became the biggest Switch debut to date with 3.45 million units sold in Japan over its opening weekend.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetUkrainian Successes Raise Russian Collapse to Realm of PossibilityJeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Rocket Suffers Failure Seconds Into Uncrewed LaunchHedge Fund’s Decade-Long Wait for

  • Twitter Shareholders Approve Musk’s $44 Billion Buyout as Trial Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- Twitter Inc. shareholders approved billionaire Elon Musk’s proposed $44 billion buyout, paving the way for a trial next month to determine the disputed deal’s fate.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetStock Rout Deepens as Inflation Woes Hit Sentiment: Markets WrapUkrainian Successes Raise Russian Collapse to Realm of PossibilityJeff Bezos’s Blue Origin Rocket Suffers Failur

  • Fidelity, Schwab, Citadel Securities Plan to Launch New Crypto Exchange

    A consortium of financial heavyweights including electronic trading giant Citadel Securities and brokerages Fidelity Investments and Charles Schwab Corp. on Tuesday announced plans to launch a new cryptocurrency exchange. The launch of the exchange, to be called EDX Markets, is a sign that Wall Street continues to see opportunity in digital assets despite this year’s slump. Other backers of the new exchange include high-speed trading firm Virtu Financial Inc. and venture-capital firms Sequoia Ca

  • Peloton Becomes Barry McCarthy’s Ride or Die

    The exit of the company’s founders hangs the connected fitness pioneer’s future squarely on its subscription pivot.

  • Goldman Says China Will Stick to Covid Zero Even After Communist Party Meeting

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. sees China persisting with its zero-tolerance approach to Covid-19 following a key Communist Party meeting next month, with the bank’s economists playing down expectations of any major policy shifts immediately after the congress. Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeUkrainian Successes Raise Russian Collapse to Realm of PossibilityJeff Bezos’s Blue

  • Lumen Technologies CEO Jeff Storey to step down, to be succeeded by Kate Johnson from Microsoft

    Lumen Technologies Inc. said Tuesday Chief Executive Jeff Storey will step down from his role and retire, after a 40-year career in the telecommunications and technology industries. The telecommunications company said it named Kate Johnson as its new CEO, with the transition date expected to be Nov. 7. Johnson most recently led Microsoft Corp.'s largest business, Microsoft U.S., for the past four years. Storey will remain with the company through Dec. 31, 2022. Lumen's stock, which was still ina

  • Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) is a favorite amongst institutional investors who own 53%

    A look at the shareholders of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I ( NASDAQ:ANZU ) can tell us which group is most powerful...

  • After 0-2 start, WVU's Brown trying to salvage season, job

    MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) The early part of the 2022 schedule was supposed to be West Virginia's best opportunity at putting together only the second winning season under fourth-year coach Neal Brown. Instead, fans are in an uproar over two close losses and the Mountaineers' first 0-2 start since 1979, with many pleading for a coaching change. West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons is watching - and at least willing to see how things play out.

  • European Natural-Gas Prices Could Tumble, Says Goldman Sachs

    Goldman analyst Samantha Dart wrote that European natural-gas prices could drop by half in the next six months, but rebounding by next summer.

  • Morgan Stanley, UBS, Goldman Sachs slash oil forecasts amid economic concerns

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Morgan Stanley, UBS, and Goldman Sachs cutting their outlook on oil amid recession fears.

  • Mossad chief warns Iran nuclear deal will not give Tehran 'immunity' from Israeli action

    Mossad chief David Barnea warned that a nuclear deal with Tehran would be "based on Iranian lies," and that Israel is prepared to strike if Iran acts against the Jewish state.

  • Tokenization on Public Blockchains Democratizes Access: Securitize CEO

    U.S. investment firm KKR & Co. (KKR) has made a portion of its private equity fund available on the Avalanche blockchain through Securitize. "The idea is to leverage tokenization and public blockchain to democratize access to this asset class," Securitize founder and CEO Carlos Domingo says about the partnership.

  • Biden’s student debt forgiveness is a slippery slope that will make tuition inflation worse and hurt the U.S. economy

    Can't cover your bills? Don't worry. Uncle Sam is in a forgiving mood, writes Vitaliy Katsenelson.