Germany to send another Patriot air defence system to Ukraine in winter

Germany plans to provide Ukraine with an additional Patriot air defence system in the upcoming winter.

Source: German Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Jaeger in an interview with news agency Ukrinform

Quote: "The situation in the winter may become rather challenging. Ukraine has done its best to prepare for this scenario, and we have assisted with the preparations.

I have already mentioned our air defence support. Apart from the aforementioned IRIS-T systems, Germany will send another Patriot system there [to Ukraine] this winter," the diplomat said.

Details: Back in October, the German defence ministry stated that it would send an additional Patriot system and IRIS-T systems to Ukraine, although no deadline for their delivery had been revealed.

In mid-November, Jaeger said Germany would supply two more IRIS-T air defence systems to Ukraine by the end of the year.

