Germany to send another Patriot air defence system to Ukraine in winter

Ukrainska Pravda
·1 min read

Germany plans to provide Ukraine with an additional Patriot air defence system in the upcoming winter.

Source: German Ambassador to Ukraine Martin Jaeger in an interview with news agency Ukrinform

Quote: "The situation in the winter may become rather challenging. Ukraine has done its best to prepare for this scenario, and we have assisted with the preparations.

I have already mentioned our air defence support. Apart from the aforementioned IRIS-T systems, Germany will send another Patriot system there [to Ukraine] this winter," the diplomat said.

Details: Back in October, the German defence ministry stated that it would send an additional Patriot system and IRIS-T systems to Ukraine, although no deadline for their delivery had been revealed.

In mid-November, Jaeger said Germany would supply two more IRIS-T air defence systems to Ukraine by the end of the year.

