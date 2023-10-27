Germany sends new aid package to Ukraine: IRIS-T air defence system and ammunition
The German government reported on the supply of another package of military aid to Ukraine, which included, in particular, air defence equipment, ammunition and armoured personnel carriers.
Source: updated data on the German government website, European Pravda reports
In the new aid package, Germany supplied Ukraine with:
four armoured personnel carriers;
medium-range air defence system IRIS-T SLM;
missiles for IRIS-T SLS systems;
TRML-4D air surveillance radar;
ammunition for MARS II multiple launch rocket systems;
eight VECTOR reconnaissance drones;
four GO12 ground surveillance radars;
five uncrewed surface vessels;
six border protection vehicles;
10,000 safety glasses;
four HX81 8x8 truck tractor trains and four semi trailers;
155-mm ammunition.
Reminder:
Earlier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced the preparation of a winter military aid package for Ukraine, the key element of which will be air defence equipment.
At the last Ramstein-format meeting, the head of the Pentagon mentioned Germany among the largest donors to Ukraine – taking into account the size of the economy, its contribution is greater than that of the USA.
