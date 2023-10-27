Germany sends new aid package to Ukraine: IRIS-T air defence system and ammunition

The German government reported on the supply of another package of military aid to Ukraine, which included, in particular, air defence equipment, ammunition and armoured personnel carriers.

Source: updated data on the German government website, European Pravda reports

In the new aid package, Germany supplied Ukraine with:

  • four armoured personnel carriers;

  • medium-range air defence system IRIS-T SLM;

  • missiles for IRIS-T SLS systems;

  • TRML-4D air surveillance radar;

  • ammunition for MARS II multiple launch rocket systems;

  • eight VECTOR reconnaissance drones;

  • four GO12 ground surveillance radars;

  • five uncrewed surface vessels;

  • six border protection vehicles;

  • 10,000 safety glasses;

  • four HX81 8x8 truck tractor trains and four semi trailers;

  • 155-mm ammunition.

Reminder:

