Germany sends new batch of aid with drones, winter uniforms and armoured personnel carriers

Germany reported on a new batch of military aid delivered to Ukraine, which includes a variety of equipment – from armoured vehicles to protective glasses.

Source: updated data on the German government website, European Pravda reports

Details: The following were delivered to Ukraine in the last week:

12 armoured personnel carriers – in addition to the 4 delivered earlier (a total of 16);

6 air surveillance radar TRML-4D (in addition to the 4 delivered earlier);

7 reconnaissance drones Primoco ONE;

2 AMPS self-protection systems for helicopters;

5 uncrewed surface vessels (in addition to the 15 delivered earlier);

12 trucks MAN TGS;

4 truck tractor trains 8x8 HX81 and 4 semi-trailers (in total 75 and 70, respectively);

32 SatCom terminals (230 in total);

10,000 safety glasses from Bundeswehr stocks and industry stocks;

30,000 sets of winter uniforms;

1 PCB printer.

Background:

The previous package included, in particular, IRIS-T air defence equipment, ammunition and armoured personnel carriers.

Earlier, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz reported that Germany is already preparing a winter military aid package, a key element of which will be air defence equipment.

Pentagon Chief Lloyd Austin, after a Ramstein-format meeting, said Germany was among the largest donors of Ukraine – its contribution is greater than that of the United States, considering the size of the economy.

