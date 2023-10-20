Germany sends new military aid to Ukraine with drones and Gepards
On Friday, the German government reported on the shipment of another package of military aid to Ukraine over the past week, which included Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns, drones and heavy trucks.
Details: As stated on the German government's website, Ukraine has received three Gepard self-propelled air defence systems in addition to the 46 already sent, as well as 20 RQ-35 Heidrun (there were 80) and Vector (there were 104) reconnaissance drones.
During the week, Germany also handed over one BEAVER bridge paver, three HX81 tractors with three semi-trailers, 13 border guard vehicles and almost 3,900 DM125 155mm smoke artillery shells to Ukraine.
Background:
At the end of last week, Berlin reported on another batch of aid delivered to Ukraine, which included all-terrain vehicles, satellite communications and first-aid kits.
The German Ministry of Defence also announced its intention to provide Ukraine with an additional Patriot air defence missile system, new Iris-T systems, new Gepard anti-aircraft systems, and ammunition.
At the last Ramstein-format meeting, Lloyd Austin named Germany as one of Ukraine's largest donors, with a contribution that is larger than that of the United States given the size of its economy.
