On Friday, the German government reported on the shipment of another package of military aid to Ukraine over the past week, which included Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns, drones and heavy trucks.

Source: European Pravda

Details: As stated on the German government's website, Ukraine has received three Gepard self-propelled air defence systems in addition to the 46 already sent, as well as 20 RQ-35 Heidrun (there were 80) and Vector (there were 104) reconnaissance drones.

During the week, Germany also handed over one BEAVER bridge paver, three HX81 tractors with three semi-trailers, 13 border guard vehicles and almost 3,900 DM125 155mm smoke artillery shells to Ukraine.

Background:

At the end of last week, Berlin reported on another batch of aid delivered to Ukraine, which included all-terrain vehicles, satellite communications and first-aid kits.

The German Ministry of Defence also announced its intention to provide Ukraine with an additional Patriot air defence missile system, new Iris-T systems, new Gepard anti-aircraft systems, and ammunition.

At the last Ramstein-format meeting, Lloyd Austin named Germany as one of Ukraine's largest donors, with a contribution that is larger than that of the United States given the size of its economy.

