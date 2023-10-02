Germany sends new military aid for Ukraine containing equipment for Leopard tanks

On Monday 2 October, the German government updated the list of military assistance sent to Ukraine.

Source: The updated list was published on the website of the German government, reports European Pravda

Details: According to the report, the new military aid package includes:

equipment for Leopard tanks;

14 tracked all-terrain vehicles Bandvagn 206 (BV206);

1 bridge-laying tank BEAVER;

2 mine clearing tanks WISENT 1;

99 SatCom terminals;

21 border protection vehicles;

239 Crypto Phones;

11 truck tractors HX81;

12 semi-trailers;

almost 33,000 rounds of 40-mm ammunition;

20,000 safety glasses;

1 set of spare part packages for VECTOR drones;

1,202 Infusion kits (medical equipment).

According to the country's Ministry of Economy, in the first three quarters of this year, the federal government approved the export of military equipment to Ukraine worth 3.3 billion euros, making Kyiv the largest recipient of German weapons.

Earlier, Boris Pistorius, Minister of Defence of Germany, announced a new €400 million military aid package for Ukraine.

