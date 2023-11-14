Germany sends new package of military aid to Ukraine

Germany has announced a new package of military aid for Ukraine, which includes equipment ranging from tanks to protective goggles.

Source: European Pravda with reference to the German Federal Government

Details: The new batch of aid includes:

- 10 Leopard 1A5 tanks;

- 14 Bandvagn 206 tracked all-terrain vehicles;

- 5 medical all-terrain ambulances(Carrier Warthog);

- 1,020 rounds of 155-mm ammunition;

- 1 Wisent 1 mine-clearance tank;

- 10 Vector reconnaissance UAVs;

- 10,000 safety glasses;

- 14 GO12 ground surveillance radars;

- 3 border protection vehicles;

- 4 8x8 HX81 truck tractor trains and 4 semi-trailers;

- 16 Zetros trucks;

- 13 MAN TGS trucks;

- 1.4 million rounds of ammunition.

Background: Earlier it was reported that Germany plans to transfer two more IRIS-T air defence systems to Ukraine by the end of the year.

On the eve of the October meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defence, the German Ministry of Defence announced a "winter package" of aid totalling about €1 billion, which will include air defence systems, both the previously reported additional Patriot and IRIS-T systems. The terms of their delivery were not specified.

In addition, the day before, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius indirectly confirmed media reports that Germany would double its military aid to Kyiv in 2024 to €8 billion.

