Germany sends shells, drones, other aid in latest aid package to Ukraine

Germany has handed over 14,000 155 mm shells, ten Vector reconnaissance drones with spare parts, and other aid in their latest delivery of military aid to Ukraine, the German government said on Feb. 26.

The tranche also included four Wisent 1 demining tanks, three mobile, remote controlled, and protected mine clearing systems, material for explosive ordnance disposal as well as 250 more tool kits with blasting material.

Ukraine also received 22 anti-drone sensors and jammers, four border protection vehicles, and 12 satellite communication terminals.

President Volodymyr Zelensky visited Berlin on Feb. 16 to sign a long-term security agreement with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Scholz then revealed that Berlin was reading a new large-scale defense assistance package of 1.1 billion euros ($1.2 billion) that includes artillery ammunition, air defense systems, and more.

At the same time, the chancellor once again ruled out the delivery of long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine on Feb. 26, days after the German parliament rejected a measure explicitly calling for Taurus to be provided.

