Germany sends Skynex air defense system, other military aid to Ukraine

Germany handed over a Skynex air defense system, 10 Marder armored vehicles, ammunition for Leopard tanks, and other aid in its latest delivery to Ukraine, the German government announced on Jan. 4.

Kyiv has called for more air defense systems for Ukraine after Russia launched mass air attacks against the country on winter holidays, killing and injuring dozens of civilians.

Germany’s latest shipment includes two air surveillance radars TRML-4D, 30 drone detection systems, missiles for IRIS-T air defense systems, 10 ground surveillance radars GO12, 155mm artillery ammunition, and munitions for firearms.

Berlin also sent two mine-clearing tanks and a bridge-laying tank, trucks, assault rifles, combat helmets, and winter camouflage nets and ponchos.

According to the Jan. 4 announcement, the German government plans to deliver to Ukraine four more IRIS-T air defense systems, another Skynex system with ammunition, 20 more drone detection systems, thousands of anti-tank mines, and other aid.

Germany has consistently supported Ukraine with weapons and equipment deliveries since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion. The supplies come from the German army and government contracts with private companies.

