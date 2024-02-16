Germany signs long-term security deal with Ukraine, unveils new aid package

Germany and Ukraine signed an agreement on long-term security cooperation and support, Ukraine's Presidential Office announced on Feb. 16. President Volodymyr Zelensky signed the deal with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz during his visit to Germany.

This makes Germany the second country to finalize a bilateral security deal based on the pledge made by the Group of Seven (G7) countries last July. The U.K. signed a similar treaty with Ukraine in January.

The treaty stipulates Germany's "unwavering support" for Ukraine's territorial integrity and promises to help the country defend itself against aggression.

It is valid for 10 years and defines priorities in international cooperation in the military, political, financial, and humanitarian spheres. The document also pledges more than 7 billion euros ($7.5 billion) in German defense support for Ukraine, Zelensky's office said.

"Germany will continue to support Ukraine in the face of the Russian war of aggression. Slava Ukraini," Scholz said on social media upon signing the agreement.

During a press briefing with Zelensky, Scholz also announced that Germany is preparing a 1.1 billion euro ($1.2 billion) aid package, including 36 howitzers, 120,000 shells, two Skynex air defense systems, and missiles for IRIS-T air defense systems.

The agreement also contains Germany's positions on sanctions against Russia and frozen assets.

"I am grateful to Germany and all Germans for their solidarity with our country and people, as well as all the support and assistance," Zelensky said, calling it the agreement a "strong document."

Read also: Zelensky: Security agreement with UK ‘unprecedented,’ today ‘entered history of our state’

We’ve been working hard to bring you independent, locally-sourced news from Ukraine. Consider supporting the Kyiv Independent.