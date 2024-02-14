Germany to Slash 2024 Growth Forecast to 0.2%, Minister Says

(Bloomberg) -- The German government will revise down its forecast for growth this year to 0.2% from a prediction of 1.3% published in October, according to Economy Minister Robert Habeck.

Habeck, who’s due to present the government’s latest economic report and updated forecasts next Wednesday, identified last year’s court ruling that upended the coalition’s budget planning as one factor weighing on Europe’s biggest economy.

“This of course has an immediate growth-crimping effect,” he said during a panel discussion in Leipzig. The judgment forced the government to scale back the amount of planned relief for companies and consumers from high energy prices and they therefore will have less money to spend, he added.

“The reality is that such measures would of course help support the economy,” Habeck said.

Germany was the only Group of Seven economy to shrink last year, and an increasing number of economists are predicting another contraction for 2024.

The outlook for the following years isn’t much better, with the government’s council of economic advisers pegging potential growth at just 0.4%.

The cut to Germany’s growth forecast for this year was first reported by Reuters on Tuesday.

