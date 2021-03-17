Germany sticks to coronavirus vaccine goal despite AstraZeneca pause

COVID-19 vaccination in doctors' surgeries in Berlin
·1 min read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany is sticking to its goal of offering a coronavirus vaccination to everyone by the end of the summer, a government spokeswoman said on Wednesday despite its decision this week to suspend use of AstraZeneca doses due to safety worries.

More than a dozen European countries have paused use of the vaccine while the EU regulator investigates reports of 30 cases of unusual blood disorders out of 5 million recipients of the vaccine.

The regulator is expected to announce the results of a review on Thursday and Germany has said it will follow that advice.

Chancellor Angela Merkel has said that all Germans will have been offered a vaccination by Sept. 21 - five days before a federal election.

A government spokeswoman said the goal was unchanged.

The suspension has raised concerns that Germany will fall behind in its vaccine campaign which already lags countries like Britain, Israel and the United States. Some 8.1% of the 83 million population have been received at least one shot.

Facing some criticism that the move, even if only temporary, will put Germans off getting vaccinated, Health Minister Jens Spahn said the decision proved that controls were safe.

"Our system works," Spahn said on Facebook, adding that incidents were reported, checked and, if necessary, action was taken. "That should actually strengthen confidence in vaccination," he said.

Talks between Merkel and leaders of the 16 federal states on the vaccination campaign, in particular using family doctors to administer COVID-19 vaccines, is to take place on Friday.

(Reporting by Christian Kraemer and Alex Ratz; Writing by Madeline Chambers, editing by Kirsti Knolle)

Recommended Stories

  • Political role under fire in European AstraZeneca vaccine suspensions

    The decision by more than a dozen European countries to suspend AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot faced deepening scrutiny on Wednesday, amid concerns the step could undermine public confidence and delay efforts to beat the coronavirus pandemic. The role of Germany, and in particular Health Minister Jens Spahn, is in the spotlight after a chaotic round of telephone diplomacy at the start of the week ended with the EU's biggest states agreeing to put AstraZeneca on hold. Spahn says he acted on expert advice after Germany's vaccine watchdog reported on what it described as a statistically significant number of cases of a rare brain blood clot.

  • 8 killed in shootings at 3 Atlanta-area spas, one suspect in custody

    The suspect is linked to at least one of the shootings and police say it is "extremely likely" he is also the suspect in the other two shootings.

  • Man pepper-sprays and stabs dog to death in fight with its owner, California cops say

    The man got into a fight with the dog’s owner in the street, police said.

  • UPDATE 1-'Don't panic': WHO says safety systems working as AstraZeneca shots paused

    The World Health Organization's director general said on Monday that systems meant to protect public health were working, as several countries suspended use of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine to investigate possible side-effects. "This does not necessarily mean these events are linked to COVID-19 vaccination, but it's routine practice to investigate them, and it shows that the surveillance system works and that effective controls are in place," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a virtual media briefing. "We do not want people to panic," WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan told the briefing, adding that no association had so far been found between the "thromboembolic events" reported in some countries and COVID-19 shots.

  • Biden Vows to Raise Taxes on Anyone Earning Over $400,000

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden said anyone earning more than $400,000 a year would see a tax increase under his forthcoming economic program, highlighting the administration’s plans to address inequality in part through levies on the wealthy.“Anybody making more than $400,000 will see a small-to-a-significant tax increase,” Biden said during an interview on ABC’s Good Morning America that aired Wednesday. “You make less than $400,000, you won’t see one single penny in additional federal tax.”Biden acknowledged that he was unlikely to receive support from Republican lawmakers for any type of tax hike, but said he would get Democratic votes.The president’s remarks, taped on Tuesday during a visit to Pennsylvania, show the emerging outlines of his next economic proposal. Buoyed by the passage of the $1.9 trillion Covid-19 relief bill, Democrats are now planning for an even more ambitious legislative package to fund infrastructure, child- and elder- care and fighting climate change.Economists and analysts predict the next proposal will cost anywhere from $2 trillion to $4 trillion, with roughly $1 trillion in proposed tax increases to pay for part of the spending. But Congress is unlikely to pass such significant tax increases, which would amount to the first major hike in decades.Addressing InequalitySome tax increases, such as rolling back tax cuts from the Republicans’ 2017 bill and increasing the rate on capital gains, have already been outlined in Biden’s campaign proposal. The president has long said he wants the tax code to work in a fairer fashion and to tax investments as much as income.Part of this would involve raising taxes on capital gains, increasing the estate tax and ensuring that companies pay more by raising the corporate tax rate and paring back preferences for so-called pass-through businesses.Up until this week, the Biden White House had been mum on its tax plans. But now that the pandemic-relief bill has passed Congress, the president and his aides are slowly starting to preview their ideas.“The president remains committed to his pledge from the campaign that nobody making under $400,000 dollars a year will have their taxes increased,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday. “His priority and focus has always been on people paying their fair share, and also focusing on corporations that may not be paying their fair share, either.”Threshold QuestionOfficials have referred to the $400,000 threshold in differing ways, sometimes saying that the bar is a measure of household, rather than individual income. A specific proposal has yet to be announced.White House aides also are emphasizing that tax increases are necessary to fund critical government programs.“We need to make sure that we connect the dots between the needs of the American people, making sure that we have fiscal sustainability, and that we have a tax system that is fair and just, but that makes sure that we have the revenue that we need to do the things the government needs to do,” said Heather Boushey, a member of the White House Council of Economic Advisers.(Adds context starting in fourth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Sweden pauses AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccinations

    Sweden's health agency said on Tuesday it was pausing vaccinations against COVID-19 using AstraZeneca's vaccine as a precautionary measure. "The Swedish Public Health Agency has decided to suspend the use of AstraZeneca's covid-19 vaccine until the European Medicines Agency's investigation into suspected side effects is done," the Health Agency said in a statement.

  • Harassment allegations against Andrew Cuomo part of larger 'culture of fear,' critics say

    The drumbeat of accounts has taken its toll on New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo's political standing, leading to more lawmakers calling on him to resign.

  • Have your say: Do you have any concerns about the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine?

    A number of countries have suspended rollout of the vaccine over blood clot fears.

  • Elton John hits out at Vatican 'hypocrisy' for refusing to bless gay marriages

    It comes as the Vatican said that God 'cannot bless a sin'.

  • EU sets out virus pass plan to allow free travel by summer

    The European Union's executive body proposed Wednesday issuing certificates that would allow EU residents to travel freely across the 27-nation bloc by the summer as long as they have been vaccinated, tested negative for COVID-19 or recovered from the disease. With summer looming and tourism-reliant countries anxiously waiting for the return of visitors amid the coronavirus pandemic, the European Commission foresees the creation of certificates aimed at facilitating travel between EU member nations. The topic of vaccine certificates has been under discussion for weeks in the EU, where it proved to be divisive.

  • European Union medicines chief is 'firmly convinced' AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine is worth getting

    Sweden joined its Scandinavian neighbors and several other European countries on Tuesday in suspending use of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine, citing reports of blood clotting among vaccine recipients. Thirteen European Union countries — including Germany, France, Italy, and Spain — have suspended use of the AstraZeneca vaccine until a review, expected Thursday, from the EU's drug regulator, the European Medicines Agency. EMA chief Emer Cooke urged those nations to resume vaccinations. "We are still firmly convinced that the benefits of the AstraZeneca vaccine in preventing COVID-19 with its associated risk of hospitalization and death outweigh the risk of the side effects," Cooke said Tuesday. "At present there is no indication that vaccination has caused these conditions," but "this is a serious concern and it does need serious and detailed scientific evaluation." The World Health Organization and AstraZeneca also say there's no evidence the vaccine increases risk of blood clots. Health authorities in the countries suspending use of the vaccine concede the lack of evidence but say they are acting out of an abundance of caution. Even with Poland, Romania, Greece, Belgium, and other EU countries continuing to use AstraZeneca's vaccine, almost half the bloc's 15 million doses are lying in storage even as European countries struggle to vaccinate their populations. Somalia's health minister and Thailand's prime minister got the AstraZeneca vaccine publicly to boost confidence in the shot. Thailand was the first non-European country to suspend use of the AstraZeneca vaccine but reversed course Tuesday. "There are people who have concerns," Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said after getting the shot. "But we must believe doctors, believe in our medical professionals." AstraZeneca got more bad news Tuesday when a study from South Africa published in The New England Journal of Medicine showed the vaccine offered essentially no protection against mild or moderate infections from the South African variant of the coronavirus, B.1.351. More stories from theweek.comChess grandmasters can't stop laughing after opening their tournament match with the worst possible movesBiden face-plants on evangelical outreachThe Trump presidency was a disaster for the Trump Organization

  • Belgian bishop lashes out at Vatican over gay unions decree

    A Belgian bishop has lashed out at the Vatican over its decree that the Catholic Church won’t bless same-sex unions since God “cannot bless sin.” Antwerp Bishop Johan Bonny wrote in an opinion piece Wednesday that he feels “shame for my Church” and “intellectual and moral incomprehension” after Pope Francis approved the “negative” response to a question about whether Catholic clergy have the authority to bless same-sex unions. The official response said God “does not and cannot bless sin."

  • Sex addiction, not racial hatred, may have driven suspect in Georgia spa shootings

    The suspect in the fatal shooting of eight people at day spas in and around Atlanta indicated he had issues with sexual addiction and the shootings may have not been motivated by racial hatred, law enforcement officials said on Wednesday. Officials said that the 21-year-old suspect, Robert Aaron Long, appeared to have frequented the spas where Tuesday's violence occurred or similar ones, and that he was heading to Florida when he was apprehended, perhaps to carry out further shootings. Six of the eight victims were women of Asian descent.

  • North Korea could soon test new intercontinental missile, U.S. general testifies

    "Now they’re up to three missiles that we assess could strike our homeland,” head of U.S. Northern Command says, but, “I think we have a good posture for deterrence.”

  • White House sets low expectations for China talks in Alaska

    The White House is setting low expectations ahead of Secretary of State Antony Blinken and national security adviser Jake Sullivan’s first face-to-face meeting with their Chinese counterparts in Anchorage, Alaska. Blinken and Sullivan are set to meet Thursday with State Councilor Wang Yi and the foreign affairs chief of the Chinese Communist Party, Yang Jiechi, in what the U.S. side has said will be an initial opportunity to address intense disagreements over trade and human rights in Tibet, Hong Kong and the western Xinjiang region, as well as the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Moderna President Says Older Kids Could Be COVID Vaccinated by the Start of the Next School Year

    “We certainly haven't seen anything concerning in prior work that would suggest we can't use the vaccine in children,” said Dr. Stephen Hoge

  • Pre-embryos made in lab could spur research, ethics debates

    For the first time, scientists have used human cells to make structures that mimic the earliest stages of development, which they say will pave the way for more research without running afoul of restrictions on using real embryos. “We believe our model can open up this field,” he said, if “you can test your hypothesis without using human embryos.” Wu’s team used embryonic stem cells and the second team used reprogrammed skin cells to produce balls of cells that resemble one of the earliest stages of human development.

  • Cynthia Erivo turns into 'Queen of Soul' Aretha Franklin for new show

    Emmy, Grammy and Tony award-winning actress Cynthia Erivo transforms into the "Queen of Soul" in a new television series about American songstress Aretha Franklin. National Geographic's "Genius: Aretha" follows the late singer's rise to stardom as well as her personal life. Franklin, known for her powerful voice and her hit songs likes "Chain of Fools" and "Respect", died in 2018, aged 76.

  • Chip shortage to hit March production at Volvo Cars in China, U.S

    Volvo Cars, which is owned by China's Geely Holding, will temporarily stop or adjust production in China and the United States for parts of March due to a global shortage of semiconductor chips, it said on Wednesday. "We expect the situation to become critical during the second quarter and have therefore decided to take measures to minimize the impact on production while working daily to improve the situation," Volvo Cars said in an e-mailed statement. "Volvo Cars will temporarily stop or adjust production in some of its car factories (in the United States and China) during the month of March," it said.

  • Jimmy Kimmel mocks Trump’s post-presidency body

    “He looks like an old man with his belt pulled up to his nips,” late night host jokes