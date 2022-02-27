Germany stresses China's "special responsibility" over Ukraine

German Foreign Minister Baerbock gives statement on Ukraine
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Annalena Baerbock
    German politician and minister of foreign affairs
  • Wang Yi
    Chinese diplomat and politician

BERLIN/BEIJING (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stressed China's "special responsibility" with regard to Ukraine in a telephone call with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, the ministry said on Twitter on Saturday.

China had abstained on Friday from vetoing a draft U.N. Security Council resolution that would have deplored Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, a move Western countries viewed as a win for showing Russia's international isolation.

Wang said China supported NATO, the European Union and Russia in resuming dialogue on building a balanced, effective and sustainable European security mechanism, China's foreign ministry said.

"China does not support the use of sanctions to solve problems and is opposed to unilateral sanctions that have no basis in international law," it quoted Wang as saying on the call, in a statement issued on Sunday.

"We believe that the Council should contribute to a political solution to the current crisis, rather than instigate new confrontations," Wang said on the call.

China had been preventing the use of expressions authorising use of force and sanctions, he added.

(Reporting by Riham Alkousaa and Muyu Xu; Editing by Alison Williams and Clarence Fernandez)

Recommended Stories

  • Russia vetoes U.N. Security action on Ukraine as China abstains

    Russia vetoed a draft U.N. Security Council resolution on Friday that would have deplored Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, while China abstained from the vote - a move Western countries view as a win for showing Russia's international isolation. The draft resolution is now expected to be taken up by the 193-member U.N. General Assembly. "We are united behind Ukraine and its people, despite a reckless, irresponsible permanent member of the Security Council abusing its power to attack its neighbor and subvert the U.N. and our international system," U.S. Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said after Russia cast its veto.

  • Massive explosions light up Kyiv sky as Russian forces assault capital

    Russia began a massive assault on Kyiv around midnight local time on Saturday, as Ukrainian forces to retain control of the capital on the third day of Vladimir Putin's unprovoked invasion.The latest: Ukraine confirmed that Russian forces blew up a gas pipeline in Kharkiv, a city on the Russian border in northeast Ukraine that has endured some of the most intense fighting of the war.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWarning that R

  • China says it respects Ukraine's sovereignty and Russia's security concerns

    Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told senior European officials on Friday that China respects countries' sovereignty, including Ukraine's, but that Russia's concerns about NATO's eastward expansion should be properly addressed. After weeks of warnings from Western leaders, Russian President Vladimir Putin unleashed an invasion of Ukraine from the north, east and south on Thursday that was the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two.

  • Tennis-Former player Stakhovsky enlists in Ukraine's reserve army

    Russia's invasion by land, air and sea on Thursday followed a declaration of war by President Vladimir Putin. The 36-year-old Stakhovsky, who won four ATP titles and had a shock win over Roger Federer in the second round of Wimbledon in 2013, said on Saturday he was willing to take up arms in Ukraine's defence.

  • Explosions Light Up Kyiv as Russia’s Attack on Ukraine Kills Even More Civilians

    via TwitterRussian forces in Ukraine killed a child in Kyiv on Saturday and at least five civilians on a bus in the Kharkiv region, authorities there said. This even as the Kremlin has continued to claim, without a hint of irony, that they are not targeting ordinary Ukrainians—and much of the rest of the planet looks on in horror. For the second night in a row, families in the Ukrainian capital were forced to take shelter in basements or bomb shelters, or wait like sitting ducks in their own hom

  • Musk says SpaceX Starlink satellite internet service activated in Ukraine amid Russian invasion

    SpaceX CEO Elon Musk says the company's Starlink satellite internet service has been activated in Ukraine amid the Russian invasion into the country. Musk announced that the service was active on Twitter after a Ukrainian official asked for the billionaire to provide the technology on Saturday."@elonmusk, while you try to colonize Mars - Russia try to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space - Russian rockets attack...

  • UN: At least 240 civilian casualties in Russian bombardment of Ukraine

    The Russian military's invasion of Ukraine has caused "at least 240 civilian casualties," including 64 deaths, the United Nations said Saturday, per AP.Yes, but: The "real figures are considerably higher" as officials assessing the situation have yet to confirm other reports, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: The UN Office for the Coordination of Huma

  • US intel predicted Russia's invasion plans. Did it matter?

    For months, the White House made highly unusual releases of intelligence findings about Russian President Vladimir Putin's plans to attack Ukraine. In the end, Putin attacked anyway. Critics of U.S. intelligence — including Russian officials who dismissed invasion allegations as fantasy — had been pointing to past failures like the false identification of weapons of mass destruction in Iraq.

  • Russian vodka being removed from shelves in U.S. and Canada

    Some liquor stores and bars in the U.S. and Canada are taking Russian vodka off their shelves in protest of President Vladimir Putin's military invasion of Ukraine.The latest: Utah Gov. Spencer Cox (R) issued an executive order on Saturday evening "requiring the Utah Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control to remove all Russian-produced and Russian-branded products from its shelves immediately," per a statement from the governor's office.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. S

  • Trump again calls Putin 'smart' in CPAC speech, hints at 2024 presidential run

    Former President Donald Trump spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando Saturday.

  • Trump condemns Russia invasion; hints again at 2024 presidential run

    ORLANDO, Fla. (Reuters) -Former President Donald Trump condemned on Saturday Russia's invasion of Ukraine and said he was praying for Ukrainians, switching tone from his praise for Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this week. Trump's remarks at the CPAC conservative gathering in Florida came hours after the United States and allies announced sweeping new sanctions that would kick some Russian banks off the main global payments systems and limit the ability of Russia's central bank to support the rouble. Addressing an adoring crowd at an event that touts itself as the world's largest conservative gathering, Trump used his speech to bash Democratic President Joe Biden and again hint at a possible run for president in 2024.

  • China so far not helping Russia evade Western sanctions - U.S. official

    China so far does not appear to be helping Russia evade Western financial sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, but doing so would "do profound damage" to China's reputation, a senior Biden Administration official said on Saturday. "The latest signs suggest that China's not coming to the rescue," the official told reporters after announcing that the United States and its allies agreed to impose sanctions against Russia's central bank and disconnect key Russian banks from the SWIFT international financial transaction network. The official said that recent reports that some Chinese banks have stopped issuing letters of credit for purchases of physical commodities from Russia were a positive sign.

  • Report: China told Russia about U.S. intel on invasion

    U.S. officials tried half a dozen times over three months to get China to help head off a Russian invasion of Ukraine — but were repeatedly rebuffed by Beijing, The New York Times reports.Why it matters: The U.S. kept presenting Beijing with intelligence on Russia's buildup around Ukraine "and beseeched the Chinese to tell Russia not to invade," according to The Times. The Chinese, including the foreign minister and the ambassador to the U.S., said they did not think an invasion was in the works

  • Effort under way to challenge Russia’s right to seat on UN security council

    In wake of Ukraine invasion, diplomats consider if Russia can be removed as one of five permanent security council members Demonstrators unfurl a large Ukraine flag across the street from the United Nations, 24 February. Photograph: Seth Wenig/AP An effort is under way to isolate Vladimir Putin diplomatically by challenging Russia’s right to a permanent seat of the UN security council on the grounds that Russia took the seat from the defunct Soviet Union in 1991 without proper authorisation. Dip

  • Russian Invasion of Ukraine Draws Outrage from Kremlin-Sympathetic European Leaders

    Russia's invasion of Ukraine has triggered the outrage of Kremlin-sympathetic politicians leading the former Soviet satellite states Hungary and the Czech Republic.

  • Advice on how to fend off Russian army from urban warfare expert hits Twitter as battle for Ukraine’s capital Kyiv rages

    Retired Major John Spencer, chair of Urban Warfare Studies at West Point's Modern War Institute, took to Twitter on Saturday to offer advice to Kyiv volunteers.

  • California-based app Premise battles accusations of helping Russian military

    Premise, a San Francisco-based tech company, said it suspended its activities in Ukraine “out of an abundance of caution” after Ukrainian officials accused it of assisting Russia.

  • These Countries Have ‘Disgraced Themselves’ in Blocking Russian Sanctions

    Umit Bektas/ReutersAs Ukraine buckles under Russia’s brutal invasion, sparking the worst military bloodshed on European territory since the end of World War II, European leaders are haggling over sanctions, making sure being tough won’t hurt their own economies too much in the process.Hours after the invasion began on Thursday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen promised “massive” sanctions that would cripple Russia’s financial standing. But it was soon clear that Russia’s tentac

  • What is SWIFT? How could banning Russia from the banking system impact the country?

    What is SWIFT? Here's what you need to know about why Russia could be removed from the banking system.

  • With war over the border, young Hungarians scorn Orban's Russian ties

    Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has never made any secret of his desire for warm ties with Russia and President Vladimir Putin. But five weeks before the toughest election the 58-year-old has faced in his 12 years in power, that friendship looks likely to cost him votes among young people upset at Putin's war on Hungary's neighbour Ukraine. "He has been rather two-faced," said Dora Bicskei, 22, who joined an opposition protest against the Russian invasion on Thursday at the Russian embassy in Budapest.