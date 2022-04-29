Germany summons Turkish envoy over Kavala verdict

FILE - Osman Kavala, a Turkish philanthropist businessman and human rights defender poses for a photo in Istanbul, Turkey, April 29, 2015. A Turkish Court on Monday April 25, 2022, sentenced prominent Turkish civil rights activist and philanthropist Osman Kavala to life in prison without parole, finding him guilty of attempting to overthrow the government in connection with the 2013 mass anti-government protests. (AP Photo/File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Osman Kavala
    Turkish businessman and philanthropist

BERLIN (AP) — Germany summoned Turkey's ambassador in Berlin on Friday to protest a sentence of life in prison that a Turkish court handed to a prominent Turkish civil rights activist and philanthropist.

Western governments and rights groups strongly criticized this week's ruling which found Osman Kavala guilty of attempting to overthrow the government with mass protests in 2013. The court in Istanbul also sentenced seven other defendants to 18 years in prison each for “aiding” the attempt.

Christofer Burger, a spokesman for the German Foreign Ministry, said Turkey's envoy was summoned for talks Friday morning.

He told reporters in Berlin that Germany had urged other European Union countries to make a similar diplomatic protest.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the Turkish court's ruling “blatantly contradicts the constitutional standards and international obligations that Turkey commits itself to as a member of the Council of Europe and EU accession candidate.”

"We expect Osman Kavala to be released immediately -- the European Court of Human Rights has bindingly obliged Turkey to do so,“ Baerbock said.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • John Cleese & ‘Gomorrah’ Star Fortunato Cerlino Confirmed For Roman Polanski Movie ‘The Palace’

    EXCLUSIVE: Monty Python star John Cleese and Gomorrah actor Fortunato Cerlino have been confirmed to us as among supporting cast for Roman Polanski’s new movie The Palace, which is in production in Switzerland. German actor Oliver Masucci and French actress Fanny Ardant lead cast in the movie, which Wild Bunch is handling for sales. Mickey […]

  • How one American toolmaker grows profit in the face of inflation and shortages

    Surging inflation and snarled supply lines have hit U.S. manufacturers like Snap-on Inc over the past year, but so far haven't hurt profits. The toolmaker, which turned 102 this year, just notched its second-highest quarterly operating profit margin ever, 20.3%, only slightly below the 21% record set a quarter earlier. Chief Executive Nick Pinchuk, speaking to Reuters, said the company has dealt with inflation headwinds by raising prices, curbing discounts, and finding creative ways to cut costs - including, in some cases, redesigning products to get around shortages of key materials or parts.

  • IS claims bombing targeting Shiites in north Afghanistan

    The Islamic State affiliate in Afghanistan claimed responsibility on Friday for two bombings in the country's north that targeted the country’s minority Hazara ethnic group a day earlier. The car bombings Thursday in Mazar-e-Sharif killed at least nine people and wounded 13 others, according to local Taliban officials. The Hazaras are mostly Shiite Muslims, who IS consider heretics.

  • China's Huawei posts Q1 revenue drop, says handsets now more available

    China's Huawei Technologies said on Thursday its first-quarter revenues slipped 13.9% from a year earlier, with new business areas yet to reverse the company's waning fortunes brought about by being placed on a U.S. sanctions blacklist. The results were in line with forecasts, said Ken Hu, Huawei's rotating chairman. "Consumers can purchase Huawei smartphones more readily now including the latest best-selling models," such as its flagship P50 and Nova series, the spokesperson said, without giving further details on chip and component supplies.

  • The toxic politics of bad economic news

    Why Republicans rejoiced over a GDP drop — and how it could backfire

  • AstraZeneca says its COVID shot has market potential despite lower demand

    Soriot told reporters after AstraZeneca published its first quarter results that although the focus as now shifted to protection from severe disease in cases of COVID-19, AstraZeneca's shot, which it developed with Britain's Oxford University, is expected to offer durability. Soriot said that AstraZeneca's move to make some profit for the vaccine, of which he said 2.9 billion shots have now been delivered, would also help. AstraZeneca has started earning a modest profit on the vaccine, which was initially sold at-cost.

  • Drop in US GDP challenges Biden's pitch to voters

    President Joe Biden’s upbeat message that the economy is cruising along hit a troublesome speed bump on Thursday when the federal government reported that U.S. gross domestic product shrank during the first three months of 2022. There were technical reasons for the decline that likely obscured the actual health of the economy, yet the drop clearly put the president on the defensive after he has said repeatedly that the booming job market means the U.S. can withstand inflation at a 40-year high. Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package was supposed to propel the economy to new heights that Democrats could then sell to voters in this year's midterm elections.

  • India to offer more incentives to lure companies in semiconductors push

    BENGALURU (Reuters) -India on Friday said it will expand its incentives for those investing in semiconductor manufacturing, as its government woos global companies in a bid to become a key player in the global supply chain for chips. A $10-billion incentive plan to attract semiconductor and display makers has drawn applications from companies such as a joint venture between Indian conglomerate Vedanta and Taiwan's Foxconn, and Singapore's IGSS Ventures. "After this first tranche gets utilised, we definitely will go for more," the country's IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said in an address at India's first semiconductor conference in the southern city of Bengaluru.

  • Alexander Lebedev met senior Russian government official weeks before invasion of Ukraine

    The former KGB agent and father of Lord Evgeny Lebedev denies ownership of a firm that produces parts for Russia's nuclear energy industry.

  • China Computerworld, the only official Sino-US joint publication, ceases operation amid financial losses

    China Computerworld (CCW), the only official Sino-US joint-venture magazine on the mainland and once a must-read for China's computer enthusiasts, is ceasing operations amid severe financial losses, its publisher said on Wednesday. Created in 1980 by US media and marketing firm International Data Group (IDG) and China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology to educate the Chinese public about computer science, CCW stood out as an exception to China's general ban on foreign ownership in

  • Explainer-Shanghai death numbers raise questions over its COVID accounting

    China's biggest COVID-19 outbreak, in Shanghai, has again raised questions about the country's official data - especially a death rate that despite a recent jump, remains far lower than elsewhere. HOW LOW IS THE DEATH RATE? Shanghai had reported no COVID-19 deaths for more than a month after the current outbreak began in early March.

  • Hong Kong student jailed for five years under national security law

    A Hong Kong court on Friday increased a jail sentence to five years, in line with a China-imposed national security law, for a student who called for independence from China in posts on the Telegram messaging service. Lui Sai-yu, 25, an engineering undergraduate at Hong Kong Polytechnic University, was charged with inciting secession in April 2021 with messages calling for "acts to be taken to unlawfully change the regime" in Hong Kong. He has been in detention since September 2020, after police raided his flat and found a pepper ball gun, meant for firing irritant powder for self-defence, an extendable police baton, two military knives and protective gear.

  • 62% of Americans see the China-Russia partnership as a very serious problem for the US, new poll shows

    China has tacitly supported Russia's Ukraine war, refusing to explicitly condemn Moscow for the unprovoked invasion.

  • Severe storms to rattle nearly a dozen states in the Heartland

    A developing storm system is poised to deliver a couple of days of potentially dangerous and damaging storms from Friday to Saturday in portions of the Plains and Midwest, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The storm is expected to strengthen once it moves past the Rockies. As the storm ramps up, all facets of severe weather will be possible ranging from hail the size of golf balls and tennis balls to powerful wind gusts and flash flooding. An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ wind gust of 80 mph can occ

  • Expats flee as Shanghai's COVID lockdown drags

    Shanghai's heavy-handed COVID-19 lockdown is driving scores of foreign residents to flee the commercial centre, denting the appeal of mainland China's most cosmopolitan city and prompting others to rethink their futures in the metropolis. "Normally we get about 30-40 cases a month but we got over 60 in April," said Michael Faung, founder of international pet movers Shanghai M&D pet. The city of 25 million is the China base for numerous multinational firms and long a magnet for expats lured by the international vibe of areas such as the French Concession, where boutiques and cafes line tree-shaded lanes.

  • Moderna seeks to be 1st with COVID shots for littlest kids

    Moderna is seeking to be the first to offer COVID-19 vaccine for the youngest American children, as it asked the Food and Drug Administration Thursday to clear low-dose shots for babies, toddlers and preschoolers. Already about three-quarters of children of all ages show signs they've been infected at some point during the pandemic. Moderna submitted data to the Food and Drug Administration that it hopes will prove two low-dose shots can protect children younger than 6 -- although the effectiveness wasn't nearly as high in kids tested during the omicron surge as earlier in the pandemic.

  • Americans do not support politicians punishing firms for their views -Reuters/Ipsos

    A bipartisan majority of U.S. voters oppose politicians punishing companies over their stances on social issues, a cold reception for campaigns like Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' against Walt Disney Co, a Reuters/Ipsos poll found. The two-day poll completed on Thursday showed that 62% of Americans - including 68% of Democrats and 55% of Republicans - said they were less likely to back a candidate who supports going after companies for their views. DeSantis signed a bill last week that strips Disney of self-governing authority at its Orlando-area parks in retaliation for its opposition to a new Florida law that limits the teaching of LGBTQ issues in schools.

  • War Brings an Uncomfortable Windfall for Commodity Traders

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s an awkward but unavoidable truth: War in Ukraine is proving quite good for business for the world’s top commodities traders.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Offloads $4 Billion of Tesla Shares, Pledges No More SalesPutin Is Losing So Here’s How He’ll Make the War WorseFour European Gas Buyers Made Ruble Payments to RussiaUkraine Latest: Germany Says Won’t Block a Russian Oil EmbargoMusk’s Twitter Pitch Featured Job Cuts, Ways to Make MoneyGlencore Plc expects its full-year t

  • DeSantis’ first surgeon general publicly opposes child vaccine and transgender policies

    Scott Rivkees, the first Florida surgeon general appointed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, does not seem to agree with recent guidance from the department he once ran.

  • China halts freight train traffic with North Korea

    China says it halted railroad freight traffic with North Korea as it deals with the spread of COVID-19 in the border town of Dandong. The countries had reopened trade between Dandong and North Korea’s Sinuiju in January following a two-year pause while the North imposed one of the world's most restrictive pandemic border closures despite the strain on its broken economy. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said Friday the decision to suspend the freight services was taken “in light of the current epidemic situation in Dandong,” but he gave no other details.