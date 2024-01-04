Germany supplies Ukraine with missiles for IRIS-T SLM air defence systems, Marder infantry fighting vehicles in new aid package
The German government has updated the list of military aid provided to Ukraine on Thursday, 4 January.
Source: data published on the German government's website, European Pravda reports
Details: According to the report, as part of the new aid package, Ukraine received:
an undisclosed amount of ammunition for Leopard 2 A6 tanks;
10 Marder infantry fighting vehicles;
missiles for IRIS-T SLM air defence systems;
2 TRML-4D air surveillance radars;
Skynex self-propelled anti-aircraft artillery system;
more than 9,000 155-mm calibre projectiles;
2 Wisent 1 mine-clearing tanks and a Beaver armoured vehicle-launched bridge;
more than 3,000 helmets;
30 drone detection systems;
10 GO12 ground surveillance radars;
10 Mercedes-Benz Zetros trucks;
3 HX81 tractors and 1 trailer, as well as 34 vehicles (trucks, vans and all-terrain vehicles);
305 MK 556 assault rifles and 750,000 rounds of ammunition;
more than 1,000 winter camouflage nets and 2,000 winter camouflage ponchos.
Background:
In 2023, arms exports from Germany reached a record €12.2 billion. Ukraine was the main recipient of arms from Germany, worth €4.44 billion.
The German government updated the list of military aid for Ukraine on 22 December, announcing the supply of 3 Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft systems with additional components in addition to the 49 systems supplied earlier.
