Germany supplies Ukraine with missiles for IRIS-T SLM air defence systems, Marder infantry fighting vehicles in new aid package

The German government has updated the list of military aid provided to Ukraine on Thursday, 4 January.

Source: data published on the German government's website, European Pravda reports

Details: According to the report, as part of the new aid package, Ukraine received:

an undisclosed amount of ammunition for Leopard 2 A6 tanks;

10 Marder infantry fighting vehicles;

missiles for IRIS-T SLM air defence systems;

2 TRML-4D air surveillance radars;

Skynex self-propelled anti-aircraft artillery system;

more than 9,000 155-mm calibre projectiles;

2 Wisent 1 mine-clearing tanks and a Beaver armoured vehicle-launched bridge;

more than 3,000 helmets;

30 drone detection systems;

10 GO12 ground surveillance radars;

10 Mercedes-Benz Zetros trucks;

3 HX81 tractors and 1 trailer, as well as 34 vehicles (trucks, vans and all-terrain vehicles);

305 MK 556 assault rifles and 750,000 rounds of ammunition;

more than 1,000 winter camouflage nets and 2,000 winter camouflage ponchos.

Background:

In 2023, arms exports from Germany reached a record €12.2 billion. Ukraine was the main recipient of arms from Germany, worth €4.44 billion.

The German government updated the list of military aid for Ukraine on 22 December, announcing the supply of 3 Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft systems with additional components in addition to the 49 systems supplied earlier.

