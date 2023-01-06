Germany to supply around 40 armored carriers to Ukraine

8
·2 min read

BERLIN (AP) — Germany aims to supply around 40 Marder armored personnel carriers to Ukraine in this year's first quarter, the government said Friday.

Officials gave more details of the plan, which marks another notable shift forward in Germany's weapons deliveries to Ukraine, after Germany announced its intention to send the Marder APCs following a phone call between Chancellor Olaf Scholz and U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday.

“These 40 vehicles should be ready in the first quarter already so that they can be handed over to Ukraine,” Scholz's spokesman, Steffen Hebestreit, told reporters in Berlin. Germany plans to train Ukrainian forces to use the vehicles, and Hebestreit said experts expect that process to take around eight weeks.

Germany has already given significant military aid, including howitzers, Gepard self-propelled anti-aircraft guns and an IRIS-T surface-to-air missile system, with three more of those set to follow this year.

Scholz has long been wary of pressure to supply the Marder and other, heavier Western-made vehicles such as tanks, insisting that Germany wouldn’t go it alone with such deliveries. Officials noted that other countries hadn’t supplied any. But this week, France, the U.S. and Germany all announced plans to send comparable armored vehicles that fall short of tanks.

Germany last year championed deals in which eastern NATO allies sent familiar Soviet-era equipment to Ukraine, with Germany in turn supplying those countries with more modern Western-made equipment.

Hebestreit said there had been talks with the U.S. and others since mid-December on how to support Ukraine going forward. He said the possibility of supplying Soviet-produced equipment is “slowly coming to an end,” while the situation in Ukraine is changing with massive Russian strikes on infrastructure and fighting could increase when the weather warms up.

Ukraine and a number of German lawmakers inside and outside Scholz’s governing coalition also have called for Germany to deliver Leopard 2 battle tanks. Advocates of delivering the Leopard were cheered by the move on Marder APCs and vowed to keep pressing the point.

But Hebestreit said that battle tanks weren't an issue in Thursday's call between Scholz and Biden. He said Germany will stick to its principles of supporting Ukraine as strongly as possible, while not going it alone on weapons supplies and ensuring that NATO doesn't become a party to Russia's war in Ukraine.

Germany also said Thursday that it will follow the U.S. in supplying a Patriot air defense missile battery to Ukraine. That was at the request of the U.S. and also is expected in the first quarter, Hebestreit said.

It comes on top of Patriot systems that Germany has sent or plans to send to Slovakia and Poland.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine: https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Germany and U.S. agree to send combat vehicles to Ukraine

    BERLIN/WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The leaders of the United States and Germany on Thursday announced they were sending armoured fighting vehicles to Ukraine, ramping up military support for Kyiv to repel Russian forces after a similar move by France earlier this week. In a joint statement after a call between President Joe Biden and Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the United States said it would provide Ukraine with Bradley Infantry Fighting Vehicles while Germany would provide Marder Infantry Fighting Vehicles.

  • US, Germany to supply Ukraine with more fighting vehicles

    The United States and Germany have agreed to send additional fighting vehicles to Ukraine, a decision that could pave the way for allies to eventually send Kyiv formidable Western tanks in its fight against Russia. The deal, which was cemented after President Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke by phone Wednesday, means Washington with send the Bradley Fighting Vehicle, and Germany intends to…

  • Biden weighs sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles to Ukraine

    President Joe Biden said Wednesday that the U.S. is considering sending Bradley Fighting Vehicles to help Ukraine combat Russia’s ongoing invasion. Biden was asked during an exchange with reporters while traveling in Kentucky whether providing the tracked armored fighting vehicle to Ukraine was on the table. With Russia's war on Ukraine now in its 11th month, Kyiv has been pressing the U.S. for tanks, longer-range missiles, armor and air defense systems.

  • Medvedev calls Ukrainians "ungrateful" for rejecting Putin's "Christmas truce"

    Dmitry Medvedev, the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, has taken offence at Ukraine's refusal to accept the so-called "Christmas truce" proposed by Vladimir Putin, calling Ukrainians ungrateful.

  • Report: Celtics sending Noah Vonleh to San Antonio for cash considerations

    The Noah Vonleh era is over in Boston.

  • Elon Musk reverses Twitter ban on political ads

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Twitter’s decision to lift its ban on political ads.

  • More rain headed for Coachella Valley; area mountains could see flooding

    The flood watch runs from 2 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

  • Raytheon (RTX) Set to Supply F-135 Propulsion Systems Parts

    Raytheon (RTX) wins deal to procure long-lead materials, parts and components for F-135 propulsion systems for F-35 Lighting II Joint Strike Fighter aircraft from the 17th lot.

  • Southwest's strong 2022 rebound soured by holiday debacle

    It took the airline eight days to recover when other major airlines were up and running almost immediately after the storm passed. In early December, before the holiday meltdown, Southwest projected fourth-quarter revenue would rise by up to 17% over the same period in 2019, before the pandemic. Just last month, Southwest announced the return of a dividend for shareholders, which it suspended after the pandemic devastated the airline industry.

  • Russia's war revenue fell by $15 million in the last week of the year as crude exports plunged to lowest levels of 2022

    Revenue from Russia's crude-export duty fell by $15 million, or 12%, to $108 million in the week that ended on December 30.

  • With few entry tests, Southeast Asia may gain most from China's travel revival

    Southeast Asia's tourist economies are set to be leading beneficiaries of China's scrapping of travel bans as they have steered clear of the COVID-19 tests before entry that Europe, Japan and the United States have imposed on Chinese visitors. Even as the virus tears through its 1.4 billion people, the world's second largest economy is opening its borders from Sunday, a move that promises to unleash a wave of travellers eager for diversion after three years of strict curbs at home. Such newly mobile Chinese tourists will opt for "minimal hassle" and head for destinations that do not demand testing, which in turn stands to benefit Southeast Asia, said CIMB economist Song Seng Wun.

  • Russia to troops: Your cell phones just created the deadliest strike of the Ukraine war

    Russia told its troops not to use their cell phones. But they just couldn't help but turn them on around midnight on New Year's Eve.

  • Israel demolishes parts of West Bank hamlet set for eviction

    The Israeli military has demolished homes, water tanks and olive orchards in two Palestinian villages in the southern West Bank where some residents are at risk of imminent expulsion, residents and activists said Wednesday. One of the villages whose structures were demolished on Tuesday is part of an arid area of the West Bank known as Masafer Yatta, which the Israeli military has designated as a live-fire training zone.

  • Christian graves desecrated in historic Jerusalem cemetery

    More than 30 graves at a historic Christian cemetery in Jerusalem were found toppled and vandalized, the diocese said Wednesday, jolting the Christian minority in the contested city. Israel's Foreign Ministry called the attack an “immoral act” and “an affront to religion." Jerusalem’s Anglican Archbishop Hosam Naoum called it a “clear hate crime.”

  • Israel police arrest 2 teens in attack on Christian cemetery

    The Israeli police on Friday arrested two teenagers who they said vandalized over two dozen Christian graves in a historic Jerusalem cemetery earlier this week. The graves of Christian figures at the Protestant Cemetery on Jerusalem’s venerated Mount Zion were found pushed over and pulled from their foundations on Sunday, unsettling the contested city's Christian minority and drawing worldwide condemnation. Late Thursday, the U.S. Embassy’s Office of Palestinian Affairs said it was “concerned” that the religious site was targeted again — the second time in a decade.

  • Florida man arrested for temporarily blinding police helicopter pilot with laser: 'Mess around and find out'

    Florida police arrested a man for shining a laser into the cockpit of a police helicopter that temporarily blinded an officer and forced him to hand over the controls.

  • Valerie Bertinelli announces she will be going dry in January for 'two reasons'

    Food Network star Valerie Bertinelli announced she will be participating in dry January to help with her stress levels and to cut down her sugar cravings.

  • Rep. Andy Biggs is now the MAGA conductor leading a symphony of the damned

    Who better to direct the funeral dirge of Trump's Republican Party than Arizona's own U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs?

  • Ukraine unleashes ‘Bonus’ weapon that can destroy two tanks in a single shot

    Ukraine has started using new high-tech artillery shells capable of destroying two tanks in a single shot from up to 20 miles away, imagery from the battlefield has shown.

  • Russian patriarch calls for Orthodox Christmas truce in Ukraine

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, called on Thursday for both sides of the war in Ukraine to observe a Christmas truce, a step dismissed by Kyiv as a cynical trap. Many Orthodox Christians, including those living in Russia and Ukraine, celebrate Christmas on Jan. 6-7. "I, Kirill, Patriarch of Moscow and All Russia, appeal to all the parties involved in the internecine conflict to cease fire and establish a Christmas truce from 12:00 on Jan. 6 until 24:00 on Jan. 7 so that Orthodox people can attend services on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day," he said.