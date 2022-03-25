Germany to Wean Itself Off Russian Oil and Gas in Next Two Years

Arne Delfs
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Germany plans to quickly wean itself off Russian fossil fuels, aiming to broadly end purchases of the nation’s oil and coal this year and almost completely halt imports of Russian gas by the middle of 2024.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Economy Minister Robert Habeck made the announcement in Berlin Friday while reiterating Germany’s stance that an immediate embargo on Russian energy is not possible because of the damage it would cause to Europe’s biggest economy. Even his own plan poses an immense challenge for a country that’s become heavily dependent on Russia for energy supplies.

“In recent weeks, we have made intensive efforts together with all relevant players to import fewer fossil fuels from Russia and to put supply on a broader footing,” Habeck said. “The first important milestones have been reached in order to free ourselves from the grip of Russian imports.”

The invasion of Ukraine has shocked Germany and its European Union allies into a radical shift in energy policy, and the bloc is rushing to cut its dependence on Russia.

As part of the radical shift, the EU and U.S. on Friday unveiled a political pact aimed at paving the way for additional imports of U.S. liquefied natural gas. The deal provides a platform for the commercial agreements that will need to follow for shipments to begin.

Habeck, a member of the Greens party who is also the vice chancellor, has also held talks recently with officials in Norway and Qatar in a bid to diversify its energy supplies.

Germany, which has limited natural resources of its own, allowed itself to become reliant on Russia for around half of its gas and coal and about a third of its oil.

Habeck said Germany wants to halve imports of Russian oil by mid-year and be “almost independent” by the end of 2022. It could be completely free of coal imports by the fall, he said.

“Companies are letting contracts with Russian suppliers expire, they’re not extending them and are switching to other suppliers,” he added. “And at an insane pace.”

The government acknowledged it would be difficult to remove Russian oil quickly from supply chains, and is rushing to make complex plans to line up deliveries by sea, truck and train.

Cutting Germany’s reliance on Russian gas is also a challenge, partly due to a lack of the necessary infrastructure like LNG terminals, Habeck said. An expansion of renewables, a broad reduction in demand, diversification of suppliers and ramping up production of clean hydrogen are also essential elements, he added.

“Even if we become less dependent on Russian imports, it is too early for an energy embargo at this point in time,” Habeck said. “The economic and social consequences would still be too serious. But every supply contract that is terminated harms Putin.”

The Economy Ministry published a paper Friday entitled “Progress Report Energy Security” which set out some of the measures the government is taking. These include:

  • Options on three floating LNG terminals through energy companies RWE AG and Uniper SE

  • The companies are negotiating contracts to rent the floating storage and regasification units

  • The government is looking at potential locations on the North Sea and Baltic Sea

  • The facilities can be used at short notice -- in some cases as early as next winter

  • Ramping up imports via truck, rail; talks ongoing with Poland on importing oil through Danzig

  • Legislation to be approved Friday that ensures gas storage facilities are sufficiently filled

(Updates with Habeck comments starting in second paragraph)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Ukraine Update: Lavrov Says West Is Seeking to Destroy Russia

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. and the European Union announced an agreement to help Europe wean itself off Russian fuel imports. A European Union summit focused on Russia continues in Brussels with a modest tightening of sanctions likely. Most Read from BloombergChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaNATO Boosts Forces in East Amid Chemical Incidents WarningApple Is Working on a Hardware Subscription Service for iPhones

  • Key regulator makes concession for natural gas as Russia-sparked U.S. energy and climate concerns fester

    FERC is still weighing emissions and environmental justice in approvals, but goes easier on natural gas projects in motion and makes some new approvals.

  • Four weeks of war scar Russia's economy

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia's invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 sparked sweeping sanctions that ripped the country out of the global financial fabric and sent its economy reeling. A month on, Russia's currency has lost a large part of its value and its bonds and stocks have been ejected from indexes. Its people are experiencing economic pain that is likely to last for years to come.

  • Temasek Joining Mohalla Funding Round at $5 Billion Value

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s Mohalla Tech Pvt., the startup behind social media platform ShareChat and short-video app Moj, is seeking to raise fresh funds at a valuation of $5 billion, people with knowledge of the matter said.Most Read from BloombergChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaNATO Boosts Forces in East Amid Chemical Incidents WarningApple Is Working on a Hardware Subscription Service for iPhonesChina Crash

  • Market Gloom Triggers BofA’s Contrarian ‘Buy Signal’ for Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- Bank of America Corp.’s indicator is flashing green for the first time since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, potentially signaling an upside for global equities in the weeks ahead. Most Read from BloombergChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaNATO Boosts Forces in East Amid Chemical Incidents WarningApple Is Working on a Hardware Subscription Service for iPhonesChina Crash Mystery Deepens

  • BP to infuse 1 billion pounds in British EV charging over next 10 years

    The company, which has sought to shift away from oil and expand operations in power markets and around electric vehicles, said in January its fast electric vehicle chargers were on the cusp of becoming more profitable than filling up a petrol car. The group said the investment, to be made through its EV charging business BP pulse, would help triple the number of public charging points in its UK network.

  • Trump rescinds endorsement of Senate candidate Mo Brooks

    Former President Donald Trump has withdrawn his endorsement of Alabama Senate candidate Mo Brooks, saying he has turned "woke." Natalie Allison, a national political reporter for Politico, has all the details on "Red and Blue."

  • Oil Drops as Europe Holds Off on Ban of Russian Crude Imports

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fell as the European Union held off on banning Russia crude imports, while Kazakhstan said disruption at a key export terminal is set to ease.Most Read from BloombergChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaNATO Boosts Forces in East Amid Chemical Incidents WarningApple Is Working on a Hardware Subscription Service for iPhonesChina Crash Mystery Deepens as Evidence Suggests Midair BreakupBrent fut

  • Ukraine's Zelenskiy makes plea for full membership of EU

    STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Ukraine is fighting for the security of the whole of Europe and should be a full member of the European Union, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told Swedish lawmakers on Thursday. "We are not fighting just for the people of Ukraine, but for Europe's security and we have shown that we deserve to be a fully fledged member of the EU," Zelenskiy said in a video address to parliament. Millions of Ukrainians have fled the country in the month since Russia launched its invasion, which Moscow calls a "special military operation" to "denazify" its neighbour.

  • How "Bridgerton" Season 2 Explains the Duke of Hastings's Absence

    In season one of "Bridgerton," audiences fell in love with Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings, played by Regé-Jean Page. The slightly mysterious and incredibly handsome Simon comes to town with no intention of finding a wife when he and Daphne (Phoebe Dynevor) find themselves falling in love.

  • Cheap Russian oil is heading to China and India amid sweeping sanctions

    Russia is the world's third-largest oil producer, but demand for the country's products have fallen due to the war in Ukraine.

  • German Business Confidence Plunges on War’s Repercussions

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaNATO Boosts Forces in East Amid Chemical Incidents WarningApple Is Working on a Hardware Subscription Service for iPhonesChina Crash Mystery Deepens as Evidence Suggests Midair BreakupGerman business confidence plunged to the lowest level sinc

  • 'We are too tired to be nervous': Some Ukrainian refugees return home, despite escalating Russian attacks

    A growing number of Ukrainian refugees who fled to Moldova amid Russia's invasion are now returning home, despite Putin's escalating military assault.

  • Mortgage rates soar to 3-year high following first Fed interest rate hike

    Yahoo Finance's Gabriella Cruz-Martinez discusses the 30-year mortgage rate hitting 4.42%, the highest level in three years, and what it means for homebuyers.

  • China Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black Box

    (Bloomberg) -- The search for the flight data recorder of the crashed China Eastern Airlines Corp. jet continued Friday, as authorities try to piece together what caused the Boeing Co. 737-800 NG to nosedive from the sky and into a hillside in southern China’s Guangxi region four days ago. Most Read from BloombergChina Plane Crash Update: Search Continues for Second Black BoxPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaNATO Boosts Forces in East Amid Chemical Incidents WarningApple

  • Biden has sharp response to reporter: 'You're playing a game with me'

    President Biden on Thursday had a sharp response to a reporter who asked why he though the latest sanctions would change Russian President Vladimir Putin's behavior after previous steps did not stop Moscow's invasion of Ukraine."Let's get something straight ... I did not say that in fact the sanctions would deter him," Biden said at a press conference from Brussels, where he is meeting with NATO leaders."Sanctions never deter - you keep talking...

  • Britain Calls Out Russia’s Top Diplomat for Secret Family

    GettyBritain’s latest round of sanctions against Russia has gone above and beyond simple financial punishment, airing a bit of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s dirty laundry in the process.In its list of the 65 new individuals and organizations targeted for “aiding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine,” the British Foreign Office appears to have made a point to call out Lavrov’s “secret family” in London, with its inclusion of Polina Kovalev, whom it describes as his stepdaughter.Kovalev’s inclu

  • A top prosecutor who abruptly left the Manhattan DA's office said in his resignation letter there's 'no doubt' that Trump committed 'numerous' felonies

    Mark Pomerantz, one of two Manhattan DA prosecutors who resigned last month, said in his resignation letter that not holding Trump accountable is a "grave failure of justice."

  • Russia's defence minister resurfaces after dropping out of view

    Sergei Shoigu, a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, was spotted on a split screen of top officials as Putin met his Security Council remotely in footage aired by Russia's RIA news agency. The 66-year-old minister had not been seen for 12 days, some Russian media outlets said on Wednesday, prompting speculation about his whereabouts.

  • Ted Cruz checked his Twitter mentions and a little bit of our democracy died

    Ted Cruz checked his Twitter mentions and a little bit of our democracy died