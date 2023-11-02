Germany throws support behind Ukraine's EU membership bid

Berlin wants to see Ukraine in the European Union, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Nov. 2, according to Reuters.

"We want to see Ukraine a member of our European Union," she said while speaking at a conference in Berlin.

The bloc should be enlarged, "which is the geo-political consequence of Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine," Baerbock went on.

She said EU enlargement was a geostrategic necessity but that the 27-nation bloc also needs to carry out "tedious" internal reforms to be able to function with 30-plus member states.

According to Politico, on Nov. 8, the European Commission will publish its report on the progress of Ukraine and other aspiring EU member states. The document will include a recommendation to start negotiations on the accession of Ukraine and Moldova to the bloc.

Journalist Rikard Jozwiak stated that the head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen may visit Ukraine in early November.

He said that the official would not have decided to go to Kyiv at almost the same time as the publication of the Commission's reports on enlargement "unless she had good news."

On Oct. 26, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Ukraine had "practically" implemented all seven recommendations of the European Commission and was looking forward to a decision to start negotiations on joining the European Union.

Ukraine’s path to EU membership: What we know

Just four days after the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, on Feb. 28, 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed an application for Ukraine to join the European Union.

Most Ukrainians strongly support EU membership and reforms to join, KIIS poll results

On June 17, 2022, the European Commission recommended granting Ukraine EU candidate status and set seven conditions for the start of accession negotiations:

Reforming the Constitutional Court

Continuation of overall judicial reform

Strengthening the fight against corruption, including appointing a new head for the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office’s (SAPO)

Concrete steps to combat money laundering

Implementing the so-called “anti-oligarch” laws

Harmonization of audiovisual legislation with European legislation

Amending legislation on national minorities



At a summit on June 23, 2022, EU leaders supported granting candidate status to Ukraine and Moldova. The European Council called on the European Commission to report on the progress of candidate countries in meeting the conditions outlined in their membership applications and pledged to decide on further steps “as soon as all these conditions are fully met.”

In early March 2023, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that Ukraine had fulfilled all seven EU recommendations. According to him, Kyiv expects a political decision to start accession negotiations later this year.

On June 22, European Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi stated that Ukraine has met two of the seven recommendations of the European Commission to start negotiations for EU entry, and other recommendations are still in the process of implementation.

European Commissioner Virginijus Sinkevičius declared on Aug. 21 that “Ukraine’s progress towards meeting the conditions for EU accession is impressive.” He added that the reforms already undertaken, particularly in the judicial system and media freedom, are “crucial, almost fundamental, like the glue that binds the EU.”

