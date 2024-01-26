Germany will transfer 80 Leopard tanks and additional IRIS-T systems to Ukraine in 2024 - full list

Germany plans to transfer IRIS-T air defense systems and over 80 Leopard 1 A5 main battle tanks to Ukraine, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced on the German MoDwebsite.

Germany plans to transfer to Ukraine in 2024:

● IRIS-T SLM Infrared Imaging System Tail Surface Launched Medium Range air defense systems

● Gepard anti-aircraft tanks

● 80+ Leopard 1 A5 main battle tanks

● Additional artillery systems with over 230,000 rounds

● Armored transporters

● Engineering tanks

● Bridge-laying tanks

● 450 armored vehicles

● Demining systems

● Drones

● Radar systems

● Reconnaissance systems

The German military will also train 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers at its training grounds this year.

Germany had previously announced the delivery of six multipurpose Sea King Mk41 helicopters, with spare parts, starting in the second quarter of 2024, as well as the training of pilots by that time.

Air defense is a top priority for German aid to Ukraine, Pistorius said that he is "shocked by the severity of Russia's air strikes on Ukraine since the beginning of the year."

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine