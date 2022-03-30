Germany triggers first step of energy plan to ration gas

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jacob Knutson
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Vladimir Putin
    Vladimir Putin
    President of Russia

Germany initiated the first step of an emergency energy plan on Wednesday to preempt a potential disruption or halt in gas supplies from Russia, according to Reuters.

Why it matters: The unprecedented move indicates that the European Union is concerned that President Vladimir Putin's demands that Europe and the United States pay for gas exports in rubles could result in a Russian gas cut-off.

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Germany imports more than 50% of its natural gas and coal from Russia. Any disruption to those imports would make Europe's energy crisis much worse.

Thought bubble, via Axios' Ben Geman: There have long been concerns that Putin could deploy the "energy weapon," but natural gas flows have thus far continued.

  • So the German action signals how this possibility is moving higher on the radar.

The big picture: German officials have criticized Putin's demands as a breach of contract.

  • The first phase of Germany's plan creates a crisis team of private sector officials, economics ministry officials and regulators to monitor imports and storage of gas and would allow regulators to ration gas if supplies fall short, according to Reuters.

Go deeper: Unpacking Biden's European energy plan

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • Russian Forces Unleash ‘Colossal’ Attack on Ukrainian Residents in Chernihiv as They Were Sleeping

    GettyJust hours after Russian defense officials touted a supposed pullback of troops in areas around Ukraine’s capital, Vladimir Putin’s troops lobbed mortar shells at residential areas in the east of the country where civilians were sound asleep.A kindergarten in Lysychansk in the Luhansk region was among the buildings struck, along with several apartment blocks, according to local authorities.“In the morning Lysychansk was rocked by intense fire by the Russian army. There are a significant num

  • The Weeknd, Radiohead, Stevie Nicks Join Massive Social Media Rally to Aid Ukrainian Refugees

    The Global Citizen-organized event will take place ahead of a key pledging summit organized by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and European Commission President Ursula von Der Leyen

  • Blank Park Zoo's avian flu prevention looks a lot like COVID protocols

    When Ryan Bickel heads to work at Blank Park Zoo, he can't park near the office. He has to bring his own pair of clean shoes, and there are foot baths all around for workers like him to wash their feet.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"We went through COVID. ... We did two years of that and then without taking a breath ... we're doing all this to protect the birds from avian flu," Bickel, the zoo's chief marketing officer, tells

  • US astronaut ends record-long spaceflight in Russian capsule

    A NASA astronaut caught a Russian ride back to Earth on Wednesday after a U.S. record 355 days at the International Space Station, returning with two cosmonauts to a world torn apart by war. Mark Vande Hei landed in a Soyuz capsule in Kazakhstan alongside the Russian Space Agency’s Anton Shkaplerov and Pyotr Dubrov, who also spent the past year in space. Despite escalating tensions between the U.S. and Russia over Vladimir Putin’s war with Ukraine, Vande Hei’s return followed customary procedures.

  • Russia launches Eurobond rouble buyback offer on looming $2 billion bond payment

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia has offered to buy back dollar bonds maturing next week in roubles in a move seen by analysts as helping local holders of the $2 billion sovereign issue receive payment, while also easing the country's hard-currency repayment burden. The finance ministry offer on Eurobonds maturing on April 4, Russia's biggest debt payment this year, follows Western moves to tighten sanctions against the country over its invasion of Ukraine and to freeze Moscow out of international finance. Moscow, which calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation", says Western measures amount to "economic war".

  • Oil prices rise as skeptical views emerge over progress between Russia-Ukraine talks

    Oil prices were regrouping and moving higher on Wednesday, with fresh skepticism emerging over progress in bringing an end to the Ukraine war.

  • Letter: Lessons to be learned from Ukraine tragedy

    One potentially unstable human being appears to control close to half the world's nuclear capability.

  • New Law Center to Fight Illegal Family Separation by NYC Child Welfare Agencies

    In New York City and across the U.S., David Shalleck-Klein believes child welfare agencies routinely violate the Constitution by carrying out unlawful searches and family separations — with disastrous consequences for the low-income Black and Hispanic families they disproportionately investigate. Having worked for five years as an attorney at Bronx Defenders, he would repeatedly see […]

  • Germany warns on gas supply over Russia payment row

    Germany takes the first step towards gas rationing as a payments row with Russia escalates.

  • People can govern themselves if only they will | Opinion

    Watching Russian autocrat Putin try to overpower Ukraine should remind Americans that as messy as our democracy can be, we have to make it work.

  • Rams intend to reward Cooper Kupp following historic season

    Aaron Donald isn't the only Rams player in line for a raise. Cooper Kupp might be, too.

  • Russia won't demand immediate switch to rouble gas payments, Kremlin says

    President Vladimir Putin issued an order last week for Russian gas, which accounts for 40% of European needs, to paid for in roubles instead of dollars or euros. Earlier on Wednesday, Russia's top lawmaker Vyacheslav Volodin said the European Union would have to pay in roubles if it wanted Russian gas and said oil, grain, metals, fertiliser, coal and timber exports could be priced the same way.

  • Germany: G7 rejects Russia's demand to pay for gas in rubles

    The Group of Seven major economies have agreed to reject Moscow’s demand to pay for energy imports from Russia in rubles, Germany’s energy minister said Monday. Robert Habeck told reporters that “all G-7 ministers agreed completely that this (would be) a one-sided and clear breach of the existing contracts.” Habeck said that “payment in ruble is not acceptable and we will urge the companies affected not to follow (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s demand.”

  • How Freaked Out Should We Be About That Antarctica Ice-Shelf Collapse?

    NASA via ReutersBy Hilmar Gudmundsson, Adrian Jenkins, and Bertie MilesEast Antarctica’s Conger ice shelf—a floating platform the size of Rome—broke off the continent on March 15, 2022. Since the beginning of satellite observations in the 1970s, the tip of the shelf had been disintegrating into icebergs in a series of what glaciologists call calving events.Conger was already reduced to a 50km-long and 20km-wide strip attached to Antarctica’s vast continental ice sheet at one end and the ice-cove

  • Attempt to free grounded Ever Forward set for Tuesday

    Crews will try to refloat a container ship that has been stranded in the Chesapeake Bay for more than two weeks, the U.S. Coast Guard said Monday. The Coast Guard, Maryland Department of the Environment and Evergreen Marine Corp. will make an initial attempt to refloat the Ever Forward at noon Tuesday, according to a news release issued Monday. A salvage company began dredging around the more than 1,000-foot (305-meter) container ship March 20 and weather last week delayed operations slightly, officials said.

  • Blinken visits Algeria in shadow of Ukraine war

    US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived Wednesday in Algeria, a Moscow ally and major gas producer that has faced calls to boost exports to Europe after prices soared following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

  • C8 Corvette Leads San Diego Police On Chase

    But he couldn’t outrun the spike strip…

  • Factbox-The three stages of Germany's emergency gas plan

    Germany on Wednesday triggered the first of three stages of its emergency gas plan, effectively warning of potential disruptions of energy imports from Russia, its biggest supplier. - This stage is triggered when there are "concrete, serious and reliable indications that an event may occur which is likely to lead to a significant deterioration of the gas supply situation and probably to the alarm or emergency level." - Gas companies continue to ensure supplies, there are no supply disruptions yet.

  • Massive new wind farm goes online in Oklahoma

    The Traverse Wind Energy Center has 356 wind turbines providing 1,484 megawatts of wind-powered energy — saving customers an estimated $3 billion in electricity costs over the next 30 years.

  • Refugees doubt Russia will end war as 4 million have fled

    The number of Ukrainians who have fled the Russian war reached the dramatic new landmark of 4 million people, the United Nations announced Wednesday, as Moscow kept up its attacks — even in places where it had vowed to ease its military operations. "I do not know if we can still believe the Russians,” said Nikolay Nazarov, a young man who fled from Kharkiv with his father in a wheelchair as he crossed the border into Poland. Despite a Russian announcement made at talks on Tuesday that Russian forces would ease their assault near Kyiv and elsewhere, Nazarov said he only expects “more escalation” in eastern Ukraine.