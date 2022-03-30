Germany triggers warning over gas amid Russian ruble demand

·1 min read

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s economy minister said Wednesday he was triggering the early warning level for gas supplies amid Russia’s continued demand to be paid in rubles.

Robert Habeck told reporters that this was the first of three warning levels and entails the establishment of a crisis team in his ministry that will heighten monitoring of the gas supply situation.

Habeck said he took the measure after Moscow indicated it would pass a bill to require payment in rubles despite the Group of Seven countries rejecting this demands on Monday.

He said that Germany’s gas storages are currently filled to about 25% capacity.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Recommended Stories

  • Factbox-What happens if Russia turns off gas flows to Germany?

    Russia's demand that some buyers pay for its gas in roubles has raised concerns in Germany, which relies on Russian fuel, that the payment dispute could escalate and disrupt supplies. Russia accounted for 55% of Germany's gas imports in 2021. Although that figure fell to 40% in the first quarter of 2022, Economy Minister Robert Habeck has said Germany will not achieve full independence from Russian supplies before mid-2024.

  • Germany activates emergency gas plan as Putin’s deadline looms - live updates

    England faces being carpeted with solar panels in net zero push P&O Ferries accuses ministers of interfering in safety checks that left vessels stranded FTSE 100 edges 0.2pc higher after Russia's de-escalation pledge Jeremy Warner: The worrying signs that Britain is heading for recession Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • UK, Germany and Canada: International flights take wing in Arizona

    As conditions surrounding the Covid-19 pandemic continue to slow down across the U.S. and around the world, airlines are adding more flights between Arizona and international destinations. Here's what flights are resuming or starting up in the Grand Canyon State.

  • Russian Silicon Valley Billionaire Caught in Russian Invasion of Ukraine

    The Russian invasion of Ukraine and the sanctions of Western countries have put wealthy Russians in a delicate situation.

  • Dubai's new crypto regulator brings UAE firm BitOasis under its wing

    BitOasis, a Middle East-focused crypto exchange based in the United Arab Emirates, has received provisional approval from Dubai's new crypto regulator, as the UAE pushes to become a centre for the virtual asset sector. Dubai, one of the UAE's seven emirates and the region's trade hub, this month issued its first law governing digital assets and formed the Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA) to oversee the sector. Dubai this month granted virtual asset licences to Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange, and FTX Europe, which will set up a regional headquarters in the city.

  • Emirates says it will continue flying to Russia as long as the Dubai government tells it to, weeks after major airlines suspended operations to the country

    Emirates is owned by the government of Dubai. The United Arab Emirates hasn't imposed sanctions against Russia over the Ukraine war.

  • Israel offers support to Morocco over Western Sahara after summit

    Israel on Monday voiced support for Morocco's autonomy proposal for Western Sahara after the countries' foreign ministers met at an Israel-Arab summit. Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid hosted counterparts from four Arab countries in southern Israel. Following his meeting with Nasser Bourita from Morocco, Lapid issued a statement that the countries would work together to counter "attempts to weaken Moroccan sovereignty and territorial integrity".

  • The White House Wants $773B to Fund Defense. Why Lockheed and Its Peers’ Stocks Are Struggling.

    The Biden administration is asking Congress for $773 billion to fund defense for the government's fiscal year 2023. That's up about 4% compared with the 2022 request.

  • European allies expel dozens of Russian envoys to combat espionage

    In what appeared to be a coordinated action to tackle Russian espionage, at least four European allies expelled a total of dozens of Russian diplomats on Tuesday.

  • Samuel L. Jackson, John David Washington, Danielle Brooks to Star in Broadway Revival of August Wilson Play Piano Lessons

    Piano Lessons, the Pulitzer Prize-winning play by August Wilson, will be making its grand return to the Broadway stage after over 30 years.

  • 1 Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist Before It Gets Too Late

    Time may be running out for investors who haven't taken advantage of the slide in Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock price in 2022 to buy more shares of the smartphone giant. Of course, Apple is relatively expensive when compared to its five-year average earnings multiple of 23, but the stock looks like an enticing bet even after its latest rally thanks to its immense growth potential. Apple posted record revenue of $123.9 billion in the first quarter of fiscal 2022, up 11% over the prior-year period.

  • Russia wants to split Ukraine like North and South Korea, intelligence chief says

    Russia is now attempting to split Ukraine the way the Koreas parted after World War II, Ukraine’s military intelligence chief said on Sunday. Gen. Kyrylo Budanov, who predicted Moscow’s invasion last November, believes President Vladimir Putin had revised his plan of a full occupation after failing to capture Kiev and oust the administration of Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Kiev is located in northern Ukraine.

  • What $300k gets you in Tampa Bay

    The median home sales price in Tampa, St. Pete, and Clearwater was $360,000 in February, so Axios wanted to see what you can get below that price point. Here's a comparison of three homes that recently sold for around $300K in different Tampa Bay neighborhoods.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free5903 N. 15th St. — $298,500Old Seminole Heights, Tampa; 2 beds, 1 bath; 704 square feetFeatures: Kitchen offers stainless steel appliances,

  • Britain pledges funds to U.N. aid work in Afghanistan ahead of donor meeting

    Britain on Wednesday pledged an additional 286 million pounds ($374 million) for life-saving food and other aid in Afghanistan, a day ahead of an international conference seeking $4.4 billion, even as concerns mount over Taliban rule. The U.N. humanitarian appeal, the largest ever launched for a single country, is only 13% funded, U.N. spokesperson Jens Laerke said ahead of Thursday's pledging conference. Roughly 23 million people are experiencing acute hunger and 95% of Afghans are not eating enough, while 10 million children are in urgent need of aid to survive, according to the United Nations, which will co-host the talks with Britain.

  • New talks between Russia and Ukraine are underway in Turkey

    The first face-to-face talks in two weeks between Russia and Ukraine began Tuesday in Turkey, raising flickering hopes of progress to end to a war that has ground into a bloody campaign of attrition. Ahead of the talks in Istanbul, the Ukrainian president said his country is prepared to declare its neutrality, as Moscow has demanded, and is open to compromise over the contested eastern region of Donbas — comments that might lend momentum to negotiations. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told the two sides gathered for talks that they had a “historic responsibility” to stop the fighting.

  • Calls to ‘end the stigma’ around alopecia after Chris Rock Oscars joke

    Ayanna Pressley and others say comic’s joke about Jada Pinkett Smith was demeaning to 147m people worldwide with alopecia Jada Pinkett Smith after the show on Sunday night. Photograph: Myung Chun/Los Angeles Times/Rex/Shutterstock Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley and others with alopecia have spoken out about Will Smith hitting Chris Rock at the Oscars, after Rock joked about Jada Pinkett Smith’s short hair. Pinkett Smith has talked about living with alopecia-related hair loss. Pressley, who in 202

  • Lockheed Martin takes big step toward winning Canada jet race

    OTTAWA (Reuters) -Canada has picked Lockheed Martin Corp as the preferred bidder to supply 88 new fighter jets, Procurement Minister Filomena Tassi said Monday, in a clear sign the U.S. company is set to win the multibillion-dollar contract. The move indicates Canada - under pressure to boost defense spending as the war in Ukraine rages - is closer to making a decision that has dragged out for more than a decade. "This announcement marks another important milestone in Canada's competitive process to purchase modern fighter jets for the Royal Canadian Air Force," Tassi said.

  • Boxer Vladimir Klitschko Condemns Tucker Carlson and Others Opposing Ukraine Aid: ‘Blood Is on Your Hands’

    The heavyweight champion boxer condemned pundits who say America should stay out of war

  • Nat Gas Steady After US-EU Deal to Ensure Western Supplies

    Natural gas futures are trading slightly lower on Monday after touching its highest level since October 18 earlier in the session. The market is being underpinned by global supply worries and robust demand for U.S. exports. Additionally, on Friday, the Biden administration and European Union (EU) leaders announced a new effort to ensure Western supplies …

  • Bennet, Portman introduce bill to use seized Russian assets for Ukrainian relief

    Sens. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) and Rob Portman (R-Ohio) on Tuesday unveiled a bill to require the Department of Justice to direct any funds resulting from the sale of seized Russian assets to support Ukrainian refugees and reconstruction. The Repurposing Elite Luxuries Into Emergency Funds for Ukraine Act, or Relief for Ukraine Act, would require the Justice Department to direct funds from the liquidation of seized Russian assets to a new...