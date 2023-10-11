Germany, UK and Poland have provided more aid to Ukraine than US – Austin

Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin has said that the three largest donors to Ukraine provided more assistance than the United States in terms of GDP.

Source: Austin at a press conference in Brussels after a meeting in the Ramstein format; European Pravda

Quote: "The three biggest European donors to Ukraine – Germany, the United Kingdom and Poland – have all committed more than the United States as a percentage of GDP."

Details: This also applies to other countries, including Croatia, Denmark, Finland, Sweden and all three Baltic States, he said.

Austin said that a number of countries have announced new assistance packages. He mentioned Germany, which will provide another Patriot system and missiles to it, and Spain, which will continue its "critical Hawk training mission and will donate additional Hawk equipment".

"Sweden approved a US$200 million assistance package, including critical artillery ammunition. Bulgaria will donate components to help Ukraine strengthen its S-300 air defence systems; France committed to provide more Caesar howitzers and to accelerate their production. The UK will provide a new package of aid, including air defence support. Canada will invest nearly half a billion dollars over the next three years in Ukraine’s armoured vehicle capabilities," the Pentagon chief listed.

Austin said this underscores the scale of the response from Ukraine's allies and partners.

Background:

US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin, after the 16th meeting of the Contact Group on Ukraine's Defence, announced the creation of several capability coalitions for Kyiv, including training for the Ukrainian Air Force.

