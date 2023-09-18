Germany to provide Ukraine with $428 million aid package

Berlin is preparing a EUR 400 million ($428 million) security assistance package for Ukraine, largely focused on ammunition and winter equipment, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said in an interview with Bild on Sept. 18.

Germany’s priority is supplying Ukraine with additional ammunition: high-explosive rounds, mortar shells, and anti-air missiles, according to the minister.

"Ammunition is what Ukraine needs the most in defending against this violent aggression," said Pistorius.

He added that his country will help the Ukrainian military with armored transport vehicles and demining systems.

"We have also prepared for the approaching winter: we will send winter gear, as well as power and heat generators; the total cost of the package will amount to 400 million euros," Pistorius concluded.

Earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock announced that their governments are discussing the issue of transferring ATACMS and Taurus long-range missiles to Kyiv, but the ultimate decision has not been made yet

