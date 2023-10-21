Germany to give Ukraine additional €200 million for rebuilding projects

Jochen Flasbarth, State Secretary at the Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development, announced during a visit to Kyiv on Friday, 20 October, that Germany will allocate an additional €200 million for the reconstruction of Ukraine.

Source: DPA, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Flasbarth, who is also the German Federal Government’s Commissioner for the Reconstruction of Ukraine, said the funds will be used for education, healthcare, drinking water supply, and urban rebuilding projects.

While in Kyiv, Flasbarth also stressed the importance of supporting key sectors of Ukraine’s economy, such as agriculture, "because people need prospects and jobs".

All in all, Germany has allocated a total of about €1 billion to supporting Ukraine’s civilian population since the beginning of full-scale Russian aggression in February 2022.

Heute Morgen Ankunft in Kyiv. Habe mich sehr über das Wiedersehen mit meinem Vorgänger Botschafter @MJaegerT gefreut. Unsere UM‘in @SteffiLemke ist auf dem Weg zur wichtigen internationalen Umweltkonferenz und bei mir stehen Gespräche zum Wiederaufbau der #Ukraine an. pic.twitter.com/h0ZeGIewDx — Jochen Flasbarth (@JochenFlasbarth) October 20, 2023

Background:

In April, the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) announced it would invest an additional €111 million into Ukraine.

Flasbarth said that in its efforts to restore Ukraine’s destroyed infrastructure, Germany will proceed from the premise that this infrastructure will eventually become a common European infrastructure.

