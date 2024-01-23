Germany to provide Ukraine with military helicopters

Berlin will transfer six Sea King Mk 41 helicopters to Ukraine, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius announced following the Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting on Jan. 23, as reported by German outlet Zeit.

Pistorius noted that the helicopters could be useful in various areas—from reconnaissance over the Black Sea to troop transportation and evacuation.

Another German news outlet Tagesschau later reported that Ukraine will receive six multipurpose Sea King Mk41 helicopters, spare parts kits, as well as training from Germany.

Following the meeting, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry announced that partners pledged to assist Ukraine with long-range weapons.

