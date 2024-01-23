Germany to provide Ukraine with military helicopters for first time

Following the 18th Ramstein-format meeting, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius has announced that Germany will hand over decommissioned Sea King Mk41 multipurpose military helicopters to Ukraine.

Source: DPA with reference to Pistorius, reported by European Pravda

Details: Pistorius said that Ukraine would receive six Sea King Mk41 multipurpose helicopters along with a set of spare parts. The German side will also provide training for the Ukrainian military.

"The Sea King is a proven and reliable helicopter that will help Ukrainians in many areas: from reconnaissance over the Black Sea to transporting soldiers. This is the first German delivery of this type," Pistorius said.

The German Ministry of Defence added that since the beginning of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine, the total amount of German military assistance to Kyiv has reached about €6 billion. Earlier it was reported that Germany would provide Ukraine with military goods worth more than €7 billion in 2024.

Background: Canada announced at the Ramstein meeting a new package of military assistance to Kyiv and the involvement of Canadian instructors in training Ukrainian pilots on F-16 fighter jets.

