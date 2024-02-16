Germany and Ukraine sign security pact as Kiev seeks long-term help

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (2nd R) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, sign a long-term security agreement between the two countries at the Federal Chancellery. Kay Nietfeld/dpa

Germany and Ukraine have signed a bilateral security agreement as Kiev looks to bolster its long-term defences.

The deal was signed in Berlin by German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The agreement is intended to bridge the gap until Ukraine becomes a member of NATO. But admission to the Western defence alliance is far from sight given that Ukraine is about to enter its third year of war with Russia.

The conclusion of a similar agreement with France is planned for Friday in the evening.

Britain has already concluded an initial bilateral security agreement with Ukraine.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (2nd R)) and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, look on at the signing of a long-term security agreement between the two countries in the Federal Chancellery in front of Ukrainian Foreign Minister Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L), German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and Minister of Defense Boris Pistorius. Kay Nietfeld/dpa