Germany unveils new military aid package for Ukraine, including tanks, drones, and communication terminals

The German government announced on Jan. 17 a new package of military aid for Ukraine, which includes ammunition for Leopard 1 tanks, reconnaissance drones, and SatCom communication terminals.

The German government has said that it would provide Ukraine with EUR 7 billion ($ 7.6 billion) in military aid in 2024, according to Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The country transferred Gepard anti-aircraft vehicles, other military equipment, and ammunition to Ukraine in December.

Germany announced a new military aid package for Ukraine on Jan. 4, including new Skynex air defense systems.

German publication Rheinische Post reported on Jan. 6 that Scholz is facing increasing pressure from various political forces in Germany regarding the transfer of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine.

The German defense company FFG was reportedly building a repair center in the west of Ukraine to restore military equipment that is in service with the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Read also: Scholz urges EU countries to increase arms supplies to Ukraine in 2024

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine