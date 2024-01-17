Germany unveils new military aid package for Ukraine, including tanks, drones, and communication terminals
The German government announced on Jan. 17 a new package of military aid for Ukraine, which includes ammunition for Leopard 1 tanks, reconnaissance drones, and SatCom communication terminals.
The German government has said that it would provide Ukraine with EUR 7 billion ($ 7.6 billion) in military aid in 2024, according to Chancellor Olaf Scholz.
The country transferred Gepard anti-aircraft vehicles, other military equipment, and ammunition to Ukraine in December.
Germany announced a new military aid package for Ukraine on Jan. 4, including new Skynex air defense systems.
German publication Rheinische Post reported on Jan. 6 that Scholz is facing increasing pressure from various political forces in Germany regarding the transfer of Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine.
The German defense company FFG was reportedly building a repair center in the west of Ukraine to restore military equipment that is in service with the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
