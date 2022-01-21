Germany wants to attract 400,000 skilled workers from abroad each year

The spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Frankfurt
·2 min read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's new coalition government wants to attract 400,000 qualified workers from abroad each year to tackle both a demographic imbalance and labour shortages in key sectors that risk undermining the recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

"The shortage of skilled workers has become so serious by now that it is dramatically slowing down our economy," Christian Duerr, parliamentary leader of the co-governing Free Democrats (FDP), told business magazine WirtschaftsWoche.

"We can only get the problem of an ageing workforce under control with a modern immigration policy... We have to reach the mark of 400,000 skilled workers from abroad as quickly as possible," Duerr added.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats, Duerr's libertarian FDP and the environmentalist Greens agreed in their coalition deal on measures like a points system for specialists from countries outside the European Union and lifting the national minimum wage to 12 euros ($13.60) per hour to make working in Germany more attractive.

The employer-friendly German Economic Institute estimates that the labour force will shrink by more than 300,000 people this year as there are more older workers retiring than younger ones entering the labour market.

This gap is expected to widen to more than 650,000 in 2029, leaving an accumulated shortage of people of working age in 2030 of roughly 5 million. The number of Germans in employment grew to nearly 45 million last year despite the coronavirus pandemic.

After decades of low birth rates and uneven migration, a shrinking labour force also poses a demographic time bomb for Germany's public pension system, in which fewer employees are burdened with the task of financing the pensions of a growing mass of retirees who are enjoying longer life expectancy.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber, Editing by Victoria Waldersee and Toby Chopra)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • US allows NATO allies to send American-made weapons to Ukraine

    The U.S. is allowing three NATO allies to send American-made weapons to Ukraine amid growing fears of an imminent Russian invasion. A State Department spokesperson confirmed to The Hill that the agency has authorized third-party transfers for Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania to send "U.S. origin equipment from their inventories for use by Ukraine.""The United States and its allies and partners are standing together to expedite security assistance...

  • The false premise making war with Russia more likely

    The false premise making war with Russia more likely

  • Germany's Habeck sees quick resolution of COVID bonus probe

    An investigation by Berlin prosecutors into undeclared COVID-19 bonuses paid to the German Green Party's top leadership will not take long since the money has already been repaid, economy minister and co-party leader Robert Habeck said on Thursday. The Greens, who are part of the three-party coalition governing Germany, said on Wednesday evening that prosecutors were examining the special payments made to Habeck and Annalena Baerbock, their joint leaders. Habeck said all involved were fully cooperating with authorities, adding that he did not expect the investigation to last long.

  • Meet the secretive Greek military unit that NATO Special Operations HQ just rated as 'combat ready' and 'exceptional'

    The ETA, the Greek army's tier-one special-operations unit, earned top marks from NATO's Special Operations Forces Headquarters in December.

  • Beijing Winter Olympics athletes have every reason to worry about their cybersecurity

    Experts are warning of cybersecurity risks to athletes and spectators attending the Beijing Winter Olympics.

  • U.K. Buyout Frenzy Is Loading Household Names With Junk Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Leveraged buyouts are flooding the U.K. with more junk debt than ever -- and that’s bad news for the finances of some of the country’s best-known companies.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Covid EasesBr

  • Analysis-German big business piles pressure on Lithuania in China row

    Lithuania is under pressure from German companies to back down in a dispute with China to end a blockade of the Baltic state, as European trade officials struggle to defuse the row, people familiar with the matter said. China has pressed multinationals to sever ties with Lithuania or face exclusion from its market, an unusually harsh move that has dragged companies into a political dispute and placed Beijing on a collision course with the European Union. The row erupted after the Baltic state allowed the opening of a de facto embassy by Taiwan, a self-ruled island that China views as part of its territory.

  • EU Parliament agrees on proposal to take on U.S. tech giants

    The European Parliament on Thursday signed off on a proposal for new rules aimed at U.S. tech giants, paving the way for talks on the plan with member countries and the European Commission. The Digital Services Act, a proposal from EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager, would force Amazon, Apple, Alphabet unit Google and Facebook owner Meta to do more to tackle illegal content on their platforms or risk fines up to 6% of global turnover. Vestager's proposal still needs to be ironed out with EU countries and lawmakers before it can become law, the first of its kind in the world.

  • New satellite photos show the Russian military massing near Ukraine as US warns Russia could invade on 'short notice'

    Russia has positioned tens of thousands of troops near Ukraine, and the US says an attack could come on "very short notice."

  • Russia says it will take nothing less but NATO expansion ban

    Russia maintained a tough posture Wednesday amid the tensions over its troop buildup near Ukraine, with a top diplomat warning that Moscow will accept nothing less but “watertight” U.S. guarantees precluding NATO's expansion to Ukraine. Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov, who led the Russian delegation at the security talks with the U.S. in Geneva last week, reaffirmed that Moscow has no intentions of invading Ukraine as the West fears, but said that receiving Western security guarantees is an imperative for Moscow.

  • Britain warns Putin and Xi: West will stand up to 'dictatorship'

    Britain on Friday warned Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping that the West would stand together to fight for democracy against dictatorships which it said were more emboldened than at any time since the Cold War. Western leaders say the 21st Century will be defined by a struggle between democracies and rivals such as China and Russia who they say are challenging the post-Cold War consensus militarily, technologically and economically. Speaking in Australia, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss will say the West must respond together to global threats, deepen ties with democracies in the Indo-Pacific and "face down global aggressors".

  • The 3 Reasons Behind Bitcoin-Holder El Salvador's Deteriorating Creditworthiness

    President Bukele's bitcoin policy and hawkish Fed expectations cloud Salvador's credit outlook.

  • Intel picks Greater Columbus for what could be the world's largest semiconductor operation

    Intel has picked Greater Columbus to develop what could be the world's largest computer chip operation.

  • SpaceX wins $102 million Air Force contract to transport military cargo and humanitarian aid around the world in a rocket

    SpaceX's contract is part of an Air Force program which will look at using large commercial rockets for transporting cargo for the US military.

  • Thursday's forecast: Another cold one

    Temps will be below zero for most of the day, but it will be sunny! A warmer weekend with snow possible.

  • Russia accuses West of planning Ukraine 'provocations'

    Russia accused the West of staging "provocations" in Ukraine amid new alarms over the impending threat of a Russian attack.Maria Zakharova, a Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman, said that the recent fears expressed by officials from the West that Russia could be preparing an invasion of Ukraine were a "cover for staging large-scale provocations of their own, including those of military character," according to The Associated Press."They may...

  • Queen Elizabeth II is seeking a part-time house keeper to work 20 hours a week on minimum wage

    Applicants to the vacancy of part-time Housekeeping Assistant at Holyroodhouse will be offered 33 days holiday and a 15% pension contribution.

  • South Africa coach Boucher faces charges which could lead to dismissal

    South Africa head coach Mark Boucher faces charges which could result in his dismissal, Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced on Thursday.

  • Muscovites plunge into cold water to mark Epiphany

    Every year on this day, followers of the Russian Orthodox Church commemorate the baptism of Jesus Christ in the River Jordan by swimming in Russia's lakes and rivers.Worshippers believe their sins are symbolically washed away through the ritual.

  • Never-before-seen Deep Sea Creatures Are Coming to This California Aquarium's New Exhibit

    Some species are so newly discovered that they haven't even been named.