Germany wants climate losses issue on agenda at UN talks

6
·1 min read

BERLIN (AP) — Germany wants the question of loss and damage due to global warming to be discussed at this year's United Nations climate talks, Germany's foreign minister said Friday.

Vulnerable countries have long demanded that big polluters be held accountable for the effects that their greenhouse gas emissions are having around the world, including the tangible destruction caused by extreme weather and sea level rise resulting from rising global temperatures.

But rich nations that account for the majority of planet-warming emissions since the start of the industrial era have largely opposed efforts to formally debate the ‘loss and damage’ issue for fear they might have to pay climate reparations.

Last year's U.N. climate talks in Glasgow failed to reach agreement on establishing a special fund for loss and damage.

Speaking after a meeting with her counterpart from Pakistan, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said the recent devastating floods in the South Asian nation had shown “what dramatic consequences the climate crisis is having in all regions.”

“As one of the hardest-hit countries worldwide, Pakistan is paying a high price for global CO2 emissions,” Baerbock, a member of the environmentalist Greens party, told reporters in Berlin.

“That's why Germany will work toward a fair sharing of the costs at the COP27 in Egypt, putting the question of climate adaptation, but in particular also the question of loss and damage, on the agenda,” she said, referring to the U.N. climate talks next month in the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh.

___

Follow all AP stories on climate change at https://apnews.com/hub/climate-and-environment.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘I cannot find the right and common sense’: Olympic skiers criticize Asian Winter Games set in Saudi Arabia desert

    Several athletes, climate activists and international government body officials are criticizing the decision to host the next Asian Winter Games at a Saudi Arabia resort “in the heart of the desert.” On Tuesday, Saudi Arabia announced that it had won the bid to host the next Asian Winter Games in 2029. The event will take place at TROJENA, a planned resort that will be completed in 2026.

  • UK, Ireland signal new hope of deal to end Brexit trade feud

    Britain and Ireland hailed a new spirit of compromise on Friday in a grinding feud over post-Brexit trade rules, expressing hope of making enough progress in the next three weeks to avoid a destabilizing new election in Northern Ireland. It comes as new British Prime Minister Liz Truss seeks to improve relations with the U.K.’s neighbors after the country’s long, acrimonious divorce from the European Union. U.K. Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said Britain and the EU were negotiating “in good faith and good humor” — a marked contrast from the bitter tone that has marred relations since the U.K. voted for Brexit in 2016.

  • Chuck Schumer Condemns Saudi Arabia For OPEC+ Decision To Reduce Oil Production

    “What Saudi Arabia did to help Putin continue to wage his despicable, vicious war against Ukraine will long be remembered by Americans,” the Senate majority leader said.

  • Lebanon inspecting new suspected cases of cholera

    Lebanon’s health minister said on Friday that authorities are inspecting suspected cases of cholera, less than a day after the cash-strapped country confirmed its first case of the illness since 1993. The news came almost a month after an outbreak of the illness in neighboring war-torn Syria. Firas Abiad, Lebanon’s caretaker health minister, said in a press conference that the first case was a middle-aged Syrian refugee man living in the impoverished northern province of Akkar, and confirmed a second case in the area.

  • IAEA chief: Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant is a Ukrainian facility

    International Atomic Energy Agency head Rafael Grossi said on Thursday that the U.N. nuclear watchdog considered the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to be a Ukrainian facility. Russia captured the plant in southern Ukraine in March, shortly after invading Ukraine, and Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his government on Wednesday to take control of it. "This is a matter that has to do with international law ... we want the war to stop immediately, and of course the position of the IAEA is that this facility is a Ukrainian facility," Grossi told reporters in Kyiv.

  • Climate change isn’t only changing the weather, it’s changing our children

    NC advocate: The climate crisis is a mental health crisis, and our children are among the most vulnerable. | Opinion

  • Cole Swindell on the Inspirations Behind ‘She Had Me at Heads Carolina’ & His Own Karaoke Origin Story

    "They talked me into getting up there, and that kind of sparked the whole thing..."

  • Seattle Now Has the Third-Highest Personal Income Level in the US While Houstonians Income Fell

    Seattle is now the third-richest major U.S. city by household income, according to new data from the Census Bureau. See: 9 Bills You Should Never Put on AutopayFind: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You...

  • Why La Nina could make the energy crisis even worse in the coming weeks

    Amid the cost of living crisis and concerns about energy supply shortages, there are fears of a bleak winter ahead.

  • Surrozen Inks Strategic Partnership With Boehringer Ingelheim For Retinal Disease Candidate

    Surrozen Inc (NASDAQ: SRZN) entered into a collaboration and license agreement with Boehringer Ingelheim to research and develop SZN-413 for retinal diseases. SZN-413 is a bi-specific antibody targeting Fzd4-mediated Wnt signaling designed using Surrozen's SWAP technology. It is currently being developed for the treatment of retinal vascular-associated diseases. In preclinical models of retinopathy, SZN-413 could potently stimulate Wnt signaling in the eye, induce normal retinal vessel regrowth,

  • Alpine skiing to test new format for combined race

    Alpine skiing officials will test a new format for the combined event, a race that is under review to remain on the Olympic program.

  • Top Oil and Gas Stocks for Q4 2022

    These are the oil and gas stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum for Q4 2022.

  • Bosnia election officials investigate possible vote-rigging

    SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — Bosnia’s election authorities expressed concerns Friday over widespread problems at polling stations and reports of irregularities and vote-rigging in the general election last weekend. Members of the country’s central, multi-ethnic election commission shared their concerns a day after thousands of people protested in Banja Luka, the main city in Bosnia’s Serb-run part, alleging that a pro-Russia Bosnian Serb leader, Milorad Dodik, rigged the vote on Sunday to win the position that he sought. Dodik, the most powerful Bosnian Serb politician since 2006, denied the allegations, including a claim by protesters that poll workers loyal to his political party, SNSD, had altered vote tallies to reduce the number of ballots cast for his contender, Jelena Trivic, and hand him the victory.

  • Fed says people hate inflation, Census survey suggests it runs deep

    High inflation has made it harder to pay the bills, roiled retirement plans, and led people to curb travel and watch the thermostat. Turns out it is also freaking them out in a broad and often intense way according to new U.S. Census household survey data that has begun including more questions on rising prices. According to the latest version of the Census' Household Pulse survey about 65% of U.S. adults found rising prices either "very" or "moderately" stressful.

  • How to watch USWNT vs. England friendly at Wembley Stadium

    The U.S. womens national team is in London to face England at Wembley Stadium. Here is everything to know ahead of the match.

  • Nick Bosa not engaging in Baker Mayfield trash talk prior to 49ers-Panthers

    In an interview with KNBR 680's "Murph & Mac", Nick Bosa explained why he's keeping the trash talk to a minimum.

  • Brittney Griner's Wife Cherelle Speaks Out on WNBA Star's 9-Year Sentence: 'It Terrifies Me'

    Griner's wife Cherelle told CBS Mornings that she feels her wife is "a hostage" in Russia

  • Former Oath Keeper says group had contact with Secret Service before Jan. 6

    A former member of the far-right Oath Keepers organization testified on Thursday that the founder of the group was in contact with the Trump administration’s Secret Service in the months leading up to the November 2020 presidential election. John Zimmerman, who appeared before a jury at the seditious conspiracy trial of five members of the…

  • Exclusive-Indian car makers propose tax cut on imports in trade deal with Britain

    Indian car makers have proposed cutting to 30% the tax rate on imported cars as part of a trade deal with Britain, sources told Reuters, an unprecedented move that could ease access to one of the world's most protected automobile markets. It is the first time Indian car makers have backed such cuts, caving to pressure from a government that wants them to give up their protectionist position and lower entry barriers, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said. Lobby group the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) has written to the government backing phased cuts to 30% over five years, following a grace period of five years with none, three sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

  • Germany to Burn Almost 800 Million Unused Covid Masks

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany is set to burn almost 800 million unused face masks purchased in the first months of the pandemic because they have passed their sell-by date.Most Read from BloombergBiden Says Putin Threats Real, Could Spark Nuclear ‘Armageddon’Kremlin Lets State Media Tell Some Truths About Putin’s Stalling WarMusk's Twitter Takeover Hits Snag Over Debt-Financing IssueNord Stream Leaks Caused by Detonations in Sign of SabotageBiden Should Hit Saudi Arabia Where It Really HurtsInitial cal