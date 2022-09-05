Germany Warns Russian Gas-Supply Woes Will Test European Unity

Arne Delfs
1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock warned that uncertainty over gas supplies from Russia will pose a stiff test for European Union solidarity this winter.

Officials including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have accused Vladimir Putin of using energy supplies as a weapon to divide the EU, and Baerbock underscored the importance of standing up to the Russian leader and presenting a united front. The bloc’s 27 members are seeking to avoid the tensions that divided member states in the aftermath of the financial crisis.

“The elephant in the room is the energy question,” Baerbock said Monday in a speech to German ambassadors in Berlin.

“We must be prepared that this aspect of division will be a central building block of Russia’s hybrid warfare in the coming months,” she added. The key issue for the EU will be “whether we’ll be able to secure the gas supply for all people in Europe or not,” Baerbock said. “We will be put through a hard test by this question.”

