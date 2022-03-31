Germany Is Weighing Options for Gazprom Unit Shunned by Clients

Birgit Jennen, Todd Gillespie and Isis Almeida
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The German government is weighing options for a unit of Russian gas giant Gazprom PJSC shunned by clients in response to the war in Ukraine, according to people familiar with the matter.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Options being analyzed include restructuring Wingas GmbH, which supplies about 20% of the German gas market, or finding a new energy provider for its clients, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the talks are private. Berlin officials are currently studying what impact the possible failure of Wingas would have on the economy and no final decision has been made.

Gazprom subsidiaries in Europe are coming under pressure as clients and business partners refuse to do business with them, raising the prospect that some of them won’t survive. Some banks are delaying transactions for Wingas and clients don’t want to sign new contracts with the company, the people said. Previously signed deals are still in place.

Wingas didn’t respond to calls and emails seeking comment.

Helping Wingas won’t be an easy task. That’s because the many companies in the Gazprom group have their businesses intertwined. For instance, it’s the London-based trading arm Gazprom Marketing & Trading that holds Wingas’s hedges, or the energy previously purchased to supply clients. Without those, customers could be left to pay the current high spot prices.

That’s the same problem the U.K. faces. Britain has made plans to nationalize Gazprom Energy, a unit that supplies gas and electricity to about a fifth of the British market and has clients including parts of the National Health Service on its books. But the government soon figured out that hedges worth 3.5 billion pounds ($4.6 billion) were held by the trading arm.

For the Germany market, the problem could be even bigger. The hedges of Wingas are about four times bigger than those of Gazprom Energy, according to one person, and energy regulators in both countries have already held talks. Germany’s Bundesnetzagentur and U.K’s Ofgem declined to comment.

Gazprom’s Marketing & Trading, which has more than 300 employees, is also coming under pressure. Just a few large European energy companies are still doing deals with it and the firm is even being kicked out of its London offices by landlord British Land Co. Its failure could spark a domino effect that takes down several other subsidiaries from the U.K. to Germany and Singapore.

Wingas is part of Gazprom Germania GmbH, which also owns about 25% of Germany’s gas storage capacity. The offices of both companies were raided by European Union officials this week as part of an antitrust probe into whether Gazprom had a role to play in Europe’s worst energy crunch since the 1970s, which sent prices breaking several records since last summer.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • How Rising Oil Prices Turned This Texas Scrubland Into an Energy Stock Worth Fighting Over

    For over a century, sleepy Texas Pacific Land presided over nearly a million acres in West Texas. Then along came fracking and a war in Ukraine, and a mounting stream of oil-and-gas royalties.

  • Matt Rhule: I think one of these quarterbacks will be a top 10 pick

    The Panthers were in the hunt for Deshaun Watson before the Browns acquired him in a trade last week and that means there will be continued speculation about moves they might make at the quarterback position this offseason. One possible route they could go is the draft and head coach Matt Rhule was at the [more]

  • Jan. 6 Committee Votes to Hold Two Trump Allies in Contempt

    The House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riots voted Monday to hold Peter Navarro and Dan Scavino in contempt of Congress

  • Pope approved payment for Vatican to exit botched deal, court told

    A defendant at a Vatican trial testified on Wednesday that superiors including Pope Francis approved a 15 million euro settlement to get the Vatican out of a botched London real estate deal to avoid a total loss. Testifying for more than four hours, Monsignor Mauro Carlino described the final phases of the venture, which began when the Vatican's Secretariat of State invested 350 million euros ($390 million) in 2014 with Italian broker Raffaele Mincione to buy a luxury building in London. In 2018, the Vatican felt it was being fleeced by Mincione, according to the indictment document, and turned to another broker, Gianluigi Torzi, to get out of the first deal.

  • U.S. consumer spending cools as goods outlays decline; labor market tightening

    U.S. consumer spending barely rose in February as an increase in spending on services was offset by declining purchases of motor vehicles and other goods, while price pressures mounted, with annual inflation surging by the most since the early 1980s. But the report from the Commerce Department on Thursday showed spending in January was much stronger than initially estimated. "Despite sagging confidence due to the war (in Ukraine) and inflation, American consumers are hanging tough, undergirded by strong employment growth and built-up savings," said Sal Guatieri, a senior economist at BMO Capital Markets in Toronto.

  • Julia Fox's Daring Oscars Afterparty Look Has Me In A Chokehold, But Especially Her Human Hair Clutch

    I guess now she's Rapunzel's muse...View Entire Post ›

  • Gazprom preps halt to Europe gas supplies: report

    STORY: Russian energy giant Gazprom is looking at options for halting gas supplies to so-called “unfriendly” countries.That’s according to a report in Russia’s Kommersant newspaper. It says Gazprom is evaluating the consequences of a complete stoppage. The news comes after President Vladimir Putin said "unfriendly" nations would soon have to pay for gas in roubles. That’s raised fears of an energy supply crunch in the EU, which depends on Russia for about 40% of its gas. Thursday (March 31) is the deadline for Gazprom and Russia’s central bank to draw up plans for such payments. However, a Kremlin spokesman said this week that customers would not have to make the switch that day. Germany, Russia’s largest gas client, has said it will continue to pay in euros or dollars. Moscow’s list of “unfriendly” countries covers those that have imposed sanctions. However, some, including the U.S. and Norway, do not buy any Russian gas. A German government spokesman said this week that Berlin had received assurances it could still pay in currencies other than the rouble.

  • 'Destined to flop': The People's Convoy trucker rally is returning to California after month of demonstration

    After weeks of driving around DC, the trucker protest group and its conspiracy theories are rolling out.

  • AMD Stock Slides After Barclays Downgrade, Price Target Cut

    "We would rather move to the sidelines until we have better clarity" on the pressures facing AMD, Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis said Thursday.

  • Oil Prices Are Falling After U.S. Unveils ‘Historic’ Release of Reserves

    Oil prices fell sharply Thursday as the Biden administration announced plans to release 1 million barrels of oil per day from the country's reserves for the next six months.

  • San Francisco sought a big return to office in March. Did it happen?

    “It is a big worry for me when tech companies say to their workforce, ‘Go ahead and work from home forever,' said an advocate for downtown San Francisco.

  • Bill extending 401(k) withdrawals and boosting auto-enrollment in retirement accounts passes House

    Americans may have more help in the fight to save for retirement after House passes bipartisan retirement legislation.

  • LNG Vessels Idling Off Top Exporter Qatar Worsen Global Shortage

    (Bloomberg) -- The number of empty liquefied natural gas tankers outside one of the world’s biggest exporters of the fuel has risen to the highest in almost a year, exacerbating a global shortage. Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: U.S. Doubts Russian Pullback; Lavrov in ChinaHome Prices Suggest Housing Bubble Brewing in U.S., Dallas Fed SaysUkraine Update: Kyiv Seeks Cease-Fire Deal in Russia TalksThe Fed Has Made a U.S. Recession InevitableHackers Steal About $600 Million in One of the Bi

  • GM keeps plants running in China by asking workers to live in factory, sleep on floors

    GM's joint venture in Shanghai asks workers to live in the plant to keep production going as the city goes on lockdown.

  • Class-action lawsuit hinges on whether kids can sue Nintendo

    A proposed class-action lawsuit against Nintendo over malfunctioning controllers now hinges on whether two children can sue the house of Mario and Zelda.Driving the news: Lawyers for families suing Nintendo in the case Sanchez et. al. v. Nintendo of America say in a new court filing that an arbitrator has ruled that two mothers in the case can’t proceed with a class action. But they intend for the children to press on.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Marke

  • Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

    Russian oil tankers have been disappearing from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and figuring out who is difficult.

  • Putin vows to cut gas supply tomorrow unless Europe pays in roubles

    Young Russians mourn the loss of a Western lifestyle as a new iron curtain rises Olaf Scholz plays high stakes game of chicken over Putin's gas FTSE 100 dips 0.8pc Ambrose Evans-Pritchard: The German economic miracle no longer exists Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • RMD Age Stands to Rise to 75 as House Passes Secure Act 2.0. Here’s What to Know.

    The bipartisan retirement bill includes provisions to gradually boost the age for required minimum distributions, increase catch-up contributions for some savers, and make auto-enrollment in 401(k)s mandatory going forward. The Senate is considering similar legislation.

  • Bitcoin Years Later: Was the Nakamoto White Paper Right?

    Bitcoin’s first two-digit birthday has crept up on us: a ripe old age for a technology that’s been declared dead many times before.

  • How to make your money last in retirement

    Lots of research has been done on the best way to generate retirement income. It isn’t hard to pick a future retirement date, or at least a range of years during which we’ll likely retire, and then figure out how much we ought to be saving. Last November, Morningstar released a report analyzing a variety of methods to determine a retiree’s safe portfolio withdrawal rate.