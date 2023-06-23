Germany welcomes skilled migrants to ease chronic labour shortages

New laws will make it easier for skilled foreign workers to get jobs in sectors such as construction - Dreet Production/Cavan Images RF

The German parliament passed a law easing immigration rules for skilled workers, as Europe’s top economy battles chronic labour shortages across a range of industries.

For years, the country has struggled to get enough workers owing to an ageing population, in sectors from hospitality, to health and construction. At the end of 2022, about two million posts remained unfilled.

Lawmakers from the ruling coalition voted in favour of the legal changes, designed to make it easier for skilled foreign workers to take up work in Germany.

Under the new rules, there will be a points system based on the Canadian model, which awards for factors such as skills, education and language ability. Foreign vocational qualifications will also be more widely recognised.

‘Lowering barriers to immigration’

Robert Habeck, the country’s economy minister, welcomed the news, saying that labour shortages were among the “pressing problems” facing Germany.

He said in a statement: “We are lowering barriers to immigration. In the future, it will be much easier for companies to recruit foreign skilled workers.”

However, opposition politicians have criticised the law, particularly a move to allow some asylum seekers already in the country to take up residency if they are qualified and have a job offer, or are already working.

The coalition “is sending out a signal to the world that virtually anyone who has somehow made it into the country can stay”, Thorsten Frei, from the conservative CDU party, told the RND media group.

Employers’ organisations in Germany have long called for an easing of immigration rules.

Earlier this year, the German Chamber of Commerce and Industry said that the problem was having a huge economic impact and that half of German companies they had interviewed had problems finding workers.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.