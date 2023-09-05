Germany won’t extradite alleged Albanian drug dealer because of ‘state of British prisons’

A German court has refused to extradite an Albanian accused of drug trafficking because of concerns about UK jail conditions.

The Albanian, who lived in the UK, has been accused of trafficking approximately 5kg of cocaine and laundering about £330,000.

Westminster Magistrates’ Court issued an international arrest warrant seeking his return to the UK after he travelled to Germany to attend his seriously ill fiancée.

In what is believed to be the first case of its kind in Germany, the Karlsruhe higher regional court, said: “The court decided that the extradition of the Albanian to Britain was ‘currently inadmissible’.

“Without British guarantees, extradition is not possible in view of the state of the British prison system. There are no legal remedies against this.”

The man was arrested by German police and held in extradition custody. His defence lawyer, Jan-Carl Janssen, studied in Glasgow and wrote a thesis that looked at UK prison conditions.

In court, Mr Janssen cited his research about chronic overcrowding, staff shortages and violence among inmates in British prisons. As a result of his evidence, the German court sought reassurances on two occasions from the UK authorities about prison conditions.

The court said guarantees from the UK of compliance with minimum standards in accordance with the European Convention on Human Rights were required.

The court also asked the British authorities to specify which prisons the Albanian man was going to be detained in and what his conditions of detention would be in those prisons.

A police station in Manchester replied to the court’s first request on the final day of the deadline for a response, saying 20,000 extra prison places were being built to deal with the problem of overcrowding. The second request for reassurance about UK prison conditions received no response from the UK.

UK prisons are currently just 400 short of capacity, forcing the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) to commission police cells as a stopgap, reopen an old prison and increase the number released on home detention curfews.

‘An embarrassment for the UK’

Jonathan Goldsmith, a Law Society member, writing in the Law Society Gazette in a personal capacity about the case, said it was another severe rebuke for the British Government’s record on the administration of justice.

He said: “This is an embarrassment for the UK. There have been similar court decisions before under the European arrest warrant framework, but in relation to member states whose records on prisons and human rights the UK would not wish to compare itself with.”

The Albanian man is not wanted for offences committed in Germany and the court determined that as it did not receive the assurances it asked for from the UK authorities, the man would not be extradited. He is currently free again.

An MoJ spokesman said: “Prisons in England and Wales meet the standards required by the European Convention on Human Rights whilst helping to rehabilitate offenders, cut crime and protect the public.”

“We continue to press ahead with delivering 20,000 additional, modern prison places and our £100m investment in tough security measures – including X-ray body scanners – is stopping the weapons, drugs and phones that fuel violence behind bars.”

