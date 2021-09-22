Germany to end quarantine pay for those without vaccinations

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany will stop paying compensation to unvaccinated workers who are forced into quarantine by coronavirus measures as it is unfair to ask taxpayers to subsidise those who refuse to get inoculated, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Wednesday.

The rules, which will be implemented by the governments of Germany's 16 federal states, will take effect by Oct. 11 at the latest, Spahn said, confirming the details of a draft document seen earlier by Reuters.

The rules will affect people who test positive for the virus and those returning from trips to countries designated "high risk" for COVID-19, which now include Britain, Turkey and parts of France, among others.

Unvaccinated travellers from such countries are required to quarantine for at least five days. Those who have been vaccinated or have recently recovered are not required to do so.

Critics have said such rules would be equivalent to a mandate for COVID-19 vaccinations because many workers cannot afford to stay at home without pay.

"We should see this differently," Spahn told a news conference. "It's about fairness. Those who protect themselves and others via a vaccination can rightly ask why we should have to pay somebody who ended up in quarantine after a holiday in a risk area."

There are also privacy concerns. Germany has tough laws regulating data privacy because of its history of Nazi and Communist state surveillance of citizens, and employers usually have no right to ask staff for information on health issues.

Vaccinations are not compulsory in Germany but authorities have been taking measures that make it increasingly inconvenient to be unvaccinated.

COVID-19 tests, required for example to dine in indoor restaurants, will stop being free of charge from Oct. 11.

Also, some German states are allowing businesses such as restaurants or sports stadiums to choose whether to admit people with negative tests, or only those who have been vaccinated or have recently recovered from COVID-19.

Germany has fully vaccinated 74% of adults, compared to 72.3% across the European Union as a whole, official data show.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Maria Sheahan, editing by Timothy Heritage and Gareth Jones)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Female entrepreneurs are tackling Africa’s logistics problems

    Jetstream and Lori Systems are two of Africa's leading logistics companies. They are both led by women innovators.

  • Biden Insists U.S. ‘Not Seeking A New Cold War’ after Angering Chinese with AUKUS Defense Pact

    Biden insisted that the U.S. is not seeking a 'new cold war' in a period of rising competition with China.

  • Factbox-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

    * The European Commission has signed a joint procurement contract with U.S. drugmaker Eli Lilly and Co for the supply of a monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19, the EU executive arm said in a statement. * Two major U.S. retail industry groups asked the Biden administration for at least 90 days before imposing new rules that will require employees at larger firms to be vaccinated or submit to regular testing. * Under new U.S. rules, foreign nationals admitted to the United States on humanitarian grounds, who are not required to have vaccinations, will have to agree to be vaccinated upon arrival, according to a document seen by Reuters.

  • France's EDF in talks with GE to buy nuclear turbine ops

    French electricity giant EDF is in talks with General Electric to buy its steam turbine business for nuclear plants, the companies confirmed Wednesday, the latest move by the American conglomerate to streamline its operations and cut debt.

  • Croatian police identify woman found with memory loss

    Croatian police said Wednesday they have established the identity of a woman who was found in a remote area on a northern Adriatic island with no recollection of who she is or where she came from. The police identified the woman as Daniela Adamcova, 57, from Slovakia. Croatian media said that the tip that revealed her identity came from the United States where she reportedly lived until 2015 before moving to Ireland.

  • How America's shredding of international law enabled the Tigray crisis

    Twenty years of war have delegitimized the United Nations

  • Johnson & Johnson says Phase 3 trial data confirms 'strong and long-lasting' protection from COVID-19 vaccine

    Johnson & Johnson said Tuesday data from a Phase 3 trial and real-world evidence confirm that its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine offers strong and long-lasting protection against hospitalization and death. The company said further data shows that a booster shot offers increased protection. Data shows 94% protection in the U.S. with a booster given at two months, a four-fold increase in antibodies when given at two months and a 12-fold increase when given at six months. "The safety profile of the v

  • “Something has to change,” widow of unvaccinated FL police officer who died of COVID-19 speaks out about vaccines and mandates

    Following the death of her police officer husband to COVID-19, a FL widow shares why law enforcement and government agencies should support mandated vaccines.

  • France's Macron expects Biden's "clarifications" on sub spat

    French President Emmanuel Macron expects “clarifications and clear commitments” from President Joe Biden in a call to be held later on Wednesday to address the submarines' dispute, Macron's office said. Macron's office said the call, which was requested by Biden, is to discuss “the crisis of trust” that led to the unprecedented recall of the French ambassador to the U.S. last week. Macron expects “clarifications on the American choice to keep a European ally away from key exchanges on an Indo-Pacific cooperation,” the statement said.

  • The Syrians hoping to elect Germany's new chancellor

    After 16 years at the helm of Europe's strongest economy, Angela Merkel is preparing to step down as Germany's Chancellor.Merkel’s decision to open the door to hundreds of thousands of Syrian refugees in 2015 became a defining issue of Germany’s last federal election in 2017.Now, six years later, many of the people she welcomed are looking forward to having their voices heard in Sunday's election.Syrian Hutaf Qassas arrived in 2015. Now he's a manager at a job and language center for fellow refugees. “I am really excited to take part in the election, really, really a lot. For the first time in my life I know that my voice counts somehow."Qassas says most Syrians he knows are fans of Merkel and will stay local to her CDU party.He, however, is unsure.“Mrs Merkel, as a person I am really really fond of her, as a person. And as a politician and all that, but the way the CDU are being with regards to refugees and the refugee crisis has changed and this is upsetting me. I mean why? It has been super up to now."Dima Farrah, also from Syria and now working at a Berlin primary school, says her decision will be based on policies, not personalities."I am interested in the plans they have, what they want to do. I am not really interested in the individual candidates, the main thing I want to know is what they are going to do for Germany. And how are going to move Germany forward and develop the country further and those things."A study by the DIW research institute suggests that Syrians are more likely to support Merkel's conservative party, the Christian Democratic Union, which shaped the immigration policy when most of them arrived. To contrast, migrants from southern Europe and Turkey are more likely to support the more leftist Social Democrats.The Social Democrats saw their lead over Merkel's conservatives narrow in a poll published on Tuesday (September 21), pointing to a tightening race ahead of Sunday’s election.

  • Woman killed, man critically injured in double shooting in Northeast Kansas City

    The double shooting occurred about 10:45 p.m. in the 300 block of Van Brunt Boulevard in Northeast Kansas City.

  • Biden doubling vaccine purchase to share with world, calls for more global shots

    President Joe Biden is set to announce that the United States is doubling its purchase of Pfizer's COVID-19 shots to share with the world to 1 billion doses as he embraces the goal of vaccinating 70% of the global population within the next year.

  • After Ida outages, utility proposals include city takeover

    Amid calls for investigations following major power losses during Hurricane Ida, the power company subsidiary that provides electric service to New Orleans said Tuesday it's ready to discuss having the city assume control of the municipal power system. The other options include a merger with another Entergy Corporation subsidiary, Entergy Louisiana; a sale of Entergy New Orleans to another public or private business; or establishing a spinoff company separate from Entergy Corporation.

  • The Latest: Pakistan says no rush to recognize Taliban gov't

    Pakistan’s foreign minister says Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers should understand that if they want recognition and assistance in rebuilding the war-battered country “they have to be more sensitive and more receptive to international opinion and norms.” Shah Mahmood Qureshi said Monday evening that countries are watching to see how things evolve in Afghanistan before considering recognition. The Pakistani minister says his country’s objective is peace and stability in Afghanistan and to achieve that “we would suggest to Afghans that they should have an inclusive government.”

  • MyPillow Guy Mocked For A New Trump Prediction... And It's A Real Turkey

    Twitter users pluck the feathers out of Mike Lindell over his latest wild claim.

  • Legal Experts Spot The Fatal Flaws With Donald Trump's Lawsuit Against His Niece, NYT

    “This one, I think, we know the results already,” said former acting Solicitor General Neal Katyal.

  • The lawyer for Eric Trump in a civil fraud investigation against the Trump Organisation quit the case, court records show

    Marc Mukasey, who successfully defended the former Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher in court, stopped representing Donald Trump's son.

  • Manila mayor, ex-scavenger and actor, to seek presidency

    The popular mayor of the Philippine capital said Wednesday he will run for president in next year’s elections, the latest aspirant in what is expected to be a crowded race to succeed the controversial Rodrigo Duterte. Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, a child scavenger before becoming an actor then entering politics, told The Associated Press ahead of his public announcement that he would fight still-raging coronavirus outbreaks and long-entrenched poverty and promote democracy if he triumphs in the May 9 elections. With him was his vice presidential running mate, Willie Ong, a cardiologist who provides medical advice to ordinary Filipinos on a Facebook account with more than 16 million followers.

  • Psaki Dismisses Gayle King’s Question About ‘Very Bad Behavior’ By U.S.

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Tuesday dismissed CBS anchor Gayle King’s accusation that the U.S. had displayed “very bad behavior” internationally recently, saying that the administration doesn’t see it that way.

  • The 1887 law that could end American democracy

    The 1887 law that could end American democracy