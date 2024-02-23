Germany's Allianz to buy back up to €1 billion of shares

A man walks past German financial services major Allianz logo in the company's premises. Allianz said that it will buy back up to €1 billion ($1.08 billion) of shares from March 2024. Armin Weigel/dpa

German financial services major Allianz said that it will buy back up to €1 billion ($1.08 billion) of shares from March 2024.

The buy-back program will be finalized by December 31, 2024, at the latest, Allianz said in a Thursday statement.

Allianz said it also decided on the amendment of its dividend policy. The regular pay-out is increased from 50% to 60% of Allianz Group net income attributable to shareholders, adjusted for extraordinary and volatile items.

The company's board proposes to increase the dividend to €13.80 per share for the fiscal year 2023 from €11.40 per share paid in the previous financial year, Allianz said.