Germany's Ambassador: No supply of Taurus missiles to Ukraine for now

Martin Jäger, the Ambassador of Germany to Ukraine, has said that the government in Berlin will not supply Kyiv with long-range Taurus missiles for the time being.

Source: Martin Jäger, the Ambassador of Germany to Ukraine, in an interview with European Pravda

Jäger said that the Ukrainian side was informed about this decision.

Quote: "Currently, there will be no deliveries of Taurus missiles to Ukraine. In my opinion, the federal government and the chancellor of Germany have made this very clear. We have also informed the Ukrainian government about this decision, and in detail. And for now, this is all I can say publicly about this occasion," Jäger emphasised.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

At the same time, he added that as well as the recent decision on Taurus, there was also information about Germany's preparation of an aid package for Ukraine in the amount of one billion euros.

"It will also include really important components that will help strengthen your anti-aircraft defence. By the way, today Germany – perhaps, if you do not consider the USA – is the leading country that invests in your air defence," the ambassador said.

He recalled that Germany recently announced that it would provide Ukraine with another Patriot system. It is a complete system that includes a command post, a radar, several launchers and missiles.

"So we continue to support you, and the weapons we supply are of real importance," Jäger added.

Background:

On 5 October, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz explained that Germany has not yet decided on the supply of long-range Taurus missiles to Ukraine, as it is trying to prevent an "escalation" of the war.

Bild previously reported that the chancellor is concerned that for Ukraine to use Taurus missiles, Berlin would have to provide geodata about Russian targets. Thus, according to the chancellor, Germany will be forced to take a more active part in the war.

Scholz is also concerned that Ukraine could use missiles to destroy the Kerch (Crimean) Bridge connecting occupied Crimea with Russia.

Support UP or become our patron!