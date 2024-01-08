Germany's Baerbock urges end to cycle of Mideast violence

Israel's Foreign Minister Israel Katz (R), and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock (L), at the start of her trip to the Middle East. Her first stop will be talks in Israel on the situation in Gaza, the situation in the West Bank and the tense situation on the Israeli-Lebanese border. Michael Kappeler/dpa

Visiting German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock met her new Israeli counterpart Israel Katz in Jerusalem on Sunday.

Katz thanked her for Germany's support for Israel and the commitment to the release of hostages in the Gaza Strip, his office said on Sunday evening.

This also applied to regional efforts to remove the Lebanese Shiite militia Hezbollah from the border with Israel, the statement said.

This is Baerbock's fourth trip to Israel and the region since the Hamas attacks on Israeli communities in October.

Relatives of hostages still held in the Gaza Strip also attended her meeting with the Israeli foreign minister.

Katz said he also asked Baerbock for support with regard to what she called South Africa's "absurd" lawsuit against Israel before the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

Before departing, Baerbock on Sunday called for an end to the cycle of violence in the Middle East.

"Terrorism must end, people's humanitarian need must end, the region must emerge from the eternal cycle of violence," she said before leaving for Israel, where she met Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Sunday.

While Israel had the right to defend itself against terrorism, civilians had to be better protected during military operations, she said. Baerbock called for a substantial increase in humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip to combat hunger, disease and the cold.

Talks in Jerusalem are to focus on efforts to free hostages being held by the Palestinian Islamist Hamas movement in the Gaza Strip, the humanitarian conditions for the population there and on moves towards a two-state solution once the current war ends.

Gaza should not be permitted to pose a threat to Israel in the future, Hamas should lay down its arms and the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militia in Lebanon and Houthis in Yemen had to end their dangerous activities, she said.

Both sides would be able to live in peace only if "each sees the suffering of the other," she said.

Baerbock also noted that "the script of terror must not continue to unfold."

The foundation must finally be laid for sustainable peace and security, the German foreign minister asserted.

To achieve this, Gaza must no longer pose a threat to Israel's existence, Hamas must lay down its arms and the Iranian-backed Shiite militia Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthis in Yemen must "stop their dangerous bombing."

Baerbock is to visit a Palestinian village in the West Bank on Monday and meet Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki in Ramallah. Afterwards, the onward journey to Egypt is planned, followed by a visit to Lebanon on Wednesday.

After her visit, the German official is to fly to the Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore.

On Sunday, the German Red Cross (DRK) organized a flight of 33 tons of humanitarian aid to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, including tents, tarpaulins, lifting devices and rescue backpacks.

The flight took off from Leipzig/Halle airport and was due to land in Egypt, from where it was to be transported to the Gaza Strip with the aid of the Egyptian Red Crescent for distribution by the Palestinian Red Crescent.

"There is huge demand for humanitarian aid in the Gaza Strip. More of practically everything is needed," DRK head secretary Christian Reuter said. The aid was aimed at the most urgent needs and would support the work of the Palestinian Red Crescent, he added.

A second plane carrying 26 tons is to take off from the same airport on Monday. The flights are receiving financial support from the German Foreign Ministry.

According to the DRK, there is a lack of medicines, drinking water, food, fuel and clothing. Most of the population have lost their homes.

