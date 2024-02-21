Germany's Bundestag decries Navalny's death, blames Putin

Omid Nouripour, Federal Chairman of the Alliance 90/The Greens, speaks during the German Bundestag session on the consequences of the death of Russian opposition politician Alexey Navalny. Serhat Kocak/dpa

Deputies in Germany's Bundestag on Wednesday decried the death of Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny and blamed Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Green Party leader Omid Nouripour emphasized that Putin bears "at least political" responsibility for the murder of Navalny.

Conservative foreign policy expert Norbert Röttgen was more direct, saying: "This murder was of course a matter for the boss. Putin is the perpetrator."

Navalny died in custody in a Siberian prison camp last week.

The German government is demanding that Moscow fully clarify the circumstances of the death and has therefore summoned the Russian ambassador to the Foreign Office.

Dietmar Bartsch from the hard-left Die Linke complained in the Bundestag that the Kremlin regime does not shy away from murder, oppression and arbitrary arrests.

Sahra Wagenknecht, head of the eponymous Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW) added: "Anyone who cares about freedom and democracy must condemn a regime that treats its critics in this way."

Lawmaker Jürgen Braun of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) also denounced Russia's treatment of the opposition, but also claimed that his party was persecuted at home in Germany, a stance that representatives of the established parties rejected.

