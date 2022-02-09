Germany's diplomacy to pivot toward fighting climate change

Jennifer Morgan, Executive Director of the environment organization Greenpeace International poses for a photo during an interview with the Associated Press in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021. The current head of environmental group Greenpeace is to become Germany's new climate envoy, taking on a key role in the new center-left government which has pledged to ramp up the country's efforts to curb global warming.. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
BERLIN (AP) — Germany's diplomatic priorities will tilt toward addressing the threat of climate change as one of the key global challenges of the 21st century, Germany's foreign minister announced Wednesday.

Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, a member of the environmentalist Green Party, said Germany's 226 diplomatic missions worldwide will become “climate embassies."

This will require some “reorganization and reallocation of resources," she said, including with the appointment of a new German climate envoy, the former Greenpeace chief Jennifer Morgan.

The announcement Tuesday that Morgan would take on a senior government position prompted some grumbling in Berlin, including from opposition politicians who questioned why an American activist had been chosen for the post.

Baerbock dismissed the criticism, saying Morgan was the perfect person for the job.

Morgan said she planned to use her lengthy experience within the environmental movement and think tanks “to support and further the goals of Germany and the EU worldwide.”

“The energy transition is a clear soft power of Germany's, and I will actively use it,” she said, referring to efforts by Europe's biggest economy to phase out nuclear power this year, end coal use by the end of the decade and use only renewable energy by 2045.

Morgan said switching into a senior government post — her American counterpart will be U.S. climate envoy John Kerry — after long criticizing countries for failing to do enough to curb climate change was “a unique chance” to pursue an issue she's focused on for 30 years.

Baerbock said she would lead Germany's delegation to this year's U.N. climate conference, being held in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, in November.

Follow all AP stories on climate change at https://apnews.com/hub/climate.

