Germany's Faeser in Brazil to up joint fight against drug crime

Nancy Faeser, Germany's Interior Minister, stands in the RedBull Arena during her visit to see the preparation for the UEFA EURO 2024 and met with representatives of the city and the police. Hendrik Schmidt/dpa

German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser wants to intensify police cooperation with South American countries in the fight against organized crime and drug trafficking.

"Large quantities of cocaine for the European market are transported from the countries of origin through Brazil. Germany and Brazil's authorities are therefore working closely together," the Interior Ministry in Berlin said at the start of Faeser's trip to South America in Brazil's capital Brasília on Monday.

The cooperation is already working well, the Social Democrat (SPD) politician said at a meeting with Brazilian Federal Police Director General Andrei Rodrigues. "We want to deepen it further," she said.

Faeser travelled to Brazil with a delegation for political talks on Sunday and then plans to travel to Peru, Ecuador and Colombia by Saturday.

"I am very concerned about the massive import of cocaine from South America. These drugs destroy people and generate huge revenues for organized crime," she said. "I therefore want to see tougher and more closely coordinated international action against the trade in cocaine and other drugs."

According to Faeser, she wants to help "push back the destructive influence of the drug cartels in the countries of origin," referring to environmental destruction, violence and corruption. "Drug gangs exert an unbelievable spiral of violence - even in the centre of Europe," she said.

Hamburg Mayor Peter Tschentscher recently travelled to Colombia and Ecuador together with his counterparts from Rotterdam and Antwerp to discuss a joint strategy in the fight against drug smuggling with the security authorities there.