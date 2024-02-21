Germany's Fresenius slips into red after unbundling of dialysis unit

The lettering "Fresenius" is emblazoned on the corporate headquarters of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA. Fresenius Medical Care presents its financial figures for 2023 on 20 February 2024. Arne Dedert/dpa

Fresenius, a German health care company, on Wednesday reported a net loss for the fourth quarter, but revenue remained almost unchanged from previous year.

For the quarter, Fresenius recorded a net loss of €614 million ($663 million), compared with a profit of €255 million for the same period last year.

This was mainly due to results from the valuation effect of the Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) unit to the tune of €521 million.

Bad Homburg-based Fresenius ceded control of the crisis-ridden dialysis specialist FMC in a corporate restructuring in 2023.

During the pandemic, FMC struggled with rising costs, a shortage of nursing staff and many coronavirus deaths among patients.

Excluding items, earnings at Fresenius stood at €397 million against previous year's €445 million, reflecting rising interest expenses and a higher tax rate.

Fourth quarter net income from deconsolidated Fresenius Medical Care operations before special items remained unchanged at €83 million from previous year's €83 million.

Revenue remained nearly unchanged at €5.6 billion.