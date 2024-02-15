Germany's Fridays for Future, trade union announce joint protests

Luisa Neubauer, Fridays For Future, announces the movement's plans for 2024 at a press conference and, together with experts, assesses the current status of the climate and democracy movement. Kay Nietfeld/dpa

Germany's youth climate movement Fridays for Future has announced nationwide demonstrations on March 1 with a focus on the transition to climate-friendly transport.

In cooperation with trade union Verdi, the activists are calling for improvements of the public transport system and better working conditions for people working in the sector.

"We realize that we no longer have to fight for climate as a headline, but now have to do much more concrete work for implementation," Germany's most well-known climate activist Luisa Neubauer said at a press conference in Berlin on Thursday.

Fridays for Future will also continue to participate in the protests against right-wing extremism and for the protection of democracy that have been going on for weeks, the group said.

"Democracy also breaks down where people feel left alone, where they no longer feel supported because there is no connection to them in rural areas," said Pauline Brünger from Fridays for Future Germany.

She also criticized the government's failure to pay out promised climate subsidies to offset the additional burden on citizens caused by rising CO2 prices for fuel and heating with fossil fuels.

With a view to the upcoming European elections and the elections in the eastern German states of Brandenburg, Saxony and Thuringia, Neubauer said the group primarily aimed to mobilize young people.

Fridays for Future is therefore planning a European election campaign, she said.

(L-R) Ole Horn, Pauline Bruenger from Fridays For Future, Stefan Rahmsdorf, Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research, and Luisa Neubauer, Fridays For Future, announce the movement's plans for 2024 at a press conference and, together with experts, classify the current state of the climate and democracy movement. Kay Nietfeld/dpa