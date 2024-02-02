Germany's new leftist party gains support, far-right loses in polling

Members of the German Bundestag Amira Mohamed Ali (L) and Sahra Wagenknecht take part in a plenary session to discuss the 2024 federal budget. Britta Pedersen/dpa

The newest party in the German political landscape, the populist Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW), is gaining support, with a 6% approval rating nationwide, according to the latest opinion poll on Friday.

That is an increase of 2% for the party that was established by Sarah Wagenknecht, a former leader of Die Linke (The Left), who split from her party to form the BSW.

The BSW combines left–wing social policy with an anti-immigrant stance and criticism of the European Union.

The results mean that if Germany held elections on Sunday, the party that was founded in January would beat the 5% hurdle needed to enter parliament, according to the poll, conducted for German public broadcaster ZDF.

The centre-right opposition bloc of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) and the regional Bavarian Christian Social Union (CSU) came in at 31%, meaning it would remain the strongest force.

The far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) had the second-highest level of support with 19%, losing 3 points compared to the channel's previous survey carried out in mid-January.

The anti-immigrant AfD had been steadily rising in polls for months, propelled at least in part by right-wing anger at Chancellor Olaf Scholz's stumbling three-party coalition government.

Scholz's governing Social Democrats (SPD) had a support level of 15%, an increase of 25. The Green Party, the SPD's main coalition partner, had a 13% approval rating, losing 1%.

Support for the junior coalition partner, the pro-business FDP, remained unchanged at 4%, meaning it would fail to pass the 5% hurdle for the Bundestag.