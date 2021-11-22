Germany's Merkel urges tougher measures to battle 4th wave of COVID

German Chancellor Merkel speaks to reporters after discussing COVID-19 with state leaders
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BERLIN (Reuters) -Germany's acting Chancellor Angela Merkel told leaders of her conservative party that measures being taken to stop the spread of the coronavirus in Europe's biggest economy were insufficient and that stronger action needed to be taken.

"We are in a highly dramatic situation. What is in place now is not sufficient," she told CDU leaders in a meeting, according to two participants.

Case numbers in Germany have been soaring, especially among the elderly whose first two shots of COVID-19 vaccine were at the start of the year, and among children that are not eligible for inoculation.

Some 79% of adults in Germany have had two shots of COVID-19 vaccine, but only 7.5% have received booster shots so far, as the total number of coronavirus deaths in Germany approaches 100,000.

Germany has already decided to limit large parts of public life in areas where hospitals are becoming full of COVID-19 patients to those who have either been vaccinated or have recovered from the illness.

But Merkel said neither those measures nor a higher uptake of vaccinations would be enough to halt the rapid rise of infections in the short run. She called on Germany's 16 federal states to decide tough measures by Wednesday.

Neighbouring Austria imposed a full COVID-19 lockdown on Monday, and German acting Health Minister Jens Spahn warned on Friday that Germany may follow.

Germany reported 30,643 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and 62 deaths, with an incidence - the number of cases per 100,000 people over a week - of 386.5, a 15th consecutive day of record numbers.

(Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Jon Boyle and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Salsa verde tacos salvage dry leftover turkey

    Thanksgiving leftovers are an easy meal to put on repeat, but the turkey gets drier and drier with each day. A taco recipe from our book “Milk Street Tuesday Nights,” which limits recipes to 45 minutes or less, is a great way to use leftover turkey. A portion of the liquid is pureed in a blender with tomatillos to make the salsa, while the turkey is reheated in the remaining liquid.

  • Kenya state directive will boost low COVID vaccine takeup -business group

    A group of Kenyan and foreign companies welcomed on Monday a government edict that residents from Dec. 21 must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination to access services, saying this would boost very low vaccine takeup in the country. Rights group Amnesty International criticised the move, saying Kenya would not be able to vaccinate the majority of its population in just four weeks and so many people might be unable to earn a living, access transport or go to school. Health Minister Mutahi Kagwe made the announcement on Sunday.

  • For Arbery's Family and Friends, a Time of Anguish and Activism

    BRUNSWICK, Ga. — From the moment that Theawanza Brooks heard the initial account that her family was told about her nephew Ahmaud Arbery’s death, it felt off. The authorities, she said, reported that he had been involved in a burglary and killed after a tussle over a gun. Her own trip to investigate the scene of his death — his blood still visible on the ground — made her only more skeptical. Nearly three months later, when a video became public showing Arbery being chased, cornered and then sho

  • SEC Power Rankings: Auburn, Florida meet in basement

    Auburn and Florida greet each other in the basement of this week's SEC Power Rankings.

  • China downgrades diplomatic ties with Lithuania over Taiwan

    China downgraded its diplomatic ties with Lithuania on Sunday, expressing strong dissatisfaction with the Baltic State after Taiwan opened a de facto embassy there, escalating a row that has sucked in Washington. China views self-ruled and democratically governed Taiwan as its territory with no right to the trappings of a state and has stepped up pressure on countries to downgrade or sever their relations with the island, even non-official ones. Lithuania expressed regret over China's move but defended its right to expand cooperation with Taiwan, while respecting Beijing's "One China" policy, and said its foreign minister would go to Washington to discuss trade and investment projects.

  • Exclusive-U.N. warns of 'colossal' collapse of Afghan banking system

    The United Nations on Monday pushed for urgent action to prop up Afghanistan's banks, warning that a spike in people unable to repay loans, lower deposits and a cash liquidity crunch could cause the financial system to collapse within months. In a three-page report on Afghanistan's banking and financial system seen by Reuters, the U.N. Development Programme (UNDP) said the economic cost of a banking system collapse - and consequent negative social impact - "would be colossal." An abrupt withdrawal of most foreign development support after the Taliban seized power on Aug. 15 from Afghanistan's Western-backed government has sent the economy into freefall, putting a severe strain on the banking system which set weekly withdrawal limits to stop a run on deposits.

  • Russia's coronavirus deaths still hover near all-time highs

    Russia's coronavirus death toll was still hovering near all-time highs Monday, but the number of new infections continued to decline. The state coronavirus task force reported 1,241 COVID-19 deaths, down from the pandemic's record of 1,254 recorded last week. The task force also reported 35,681 new confirmed cases, reflecting a steady downward trend since early November when the daily numbers topped 41,000, the highest level since the start of the pandemic.

  • COVID-19 booster shots and breakthrough infections: Your questions answered

    USA TODAY spoke about boosters with Dr. Peter Marks, head of the FDA division that has been reviewing vaccines. Here's what you should know.

  • Hungarians line up for shots as COVID surges across Europe

    People were lining up for COVID-19 shots outside Budapest's main hospitals on Monday as Hungary for the first time offered vaccinations without prior registration amid a surge in new infections. Hungary reported a record high tally of 11,289 new cases on Friday and on Monday reported 27,209 new cases for Friday to Sunday and 392 deaths. Hungary, with a population of 10 million, has reported 33,172 coronavirus deaths in total.

  • After slow starts, some Asian vaccination rates now soaring

    When Cambodia rolled out COVID-19 vaccines, lines stretched down entire streets and people left their shoes out to save their places as they sheltered from the sun. In far wealthier Japan, it took two weeks longer to reach that level.

  • Health minister tells Germans: Get vaccinated or get COVID

    Germany's health minister said Monday that the rapid rise in coronavirus cases means it's likely everyone in the country who isn't vaccinated will have caught COVID-19 by the end of the winter — and some of those will die. Official figures showed more than 30,000 newly confirmed cases in Germany over the past 24 hours — an increase of about 50% compared to one week ago. Health Minister Jens Spahn urged Germans to get vaccinated, including with booster shots if their first round of inoculation occurred more than six months ago, to reduce the risk of serious illness.

  • These Fools Thought a COVID Party Sounded Fun. Now They Are on Respirators.

    Flavio Lo Scalzo via ReutersROME—A prosecutor in the northern Italian province of Bolzano has opened an investigation after one man died and several others landed in intensive care after they reportedly attended a COVID party to try to get sick.‘Orgy of Violence’ Sweeps Europe Over New LockdownsThe trend has taken hold in northern Italy, where people who don’t want to get vaccinated are trying to get COVID to acquire a Green Pass to work, go inside bars and restaurants, and ride public transport

  • 2 longtime conservative Fox News commentators resign over Tucker Carlson Jan. 6 series

    Two Fox News contributors announced Sunday that they've resigned from the network in the wake of host Tucker Carlson's special on the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.Why it matters: Stephen Hayes and Jonah Goldberg had regularly appeared on Fox News since 2009. Their brand of conservatism has "fallen out of fashion" amid former President Trump's grip on the Republican Party, per the New York Times, which first reported on the resignations.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for

  • Biden says house burned ‘with my wife in it,’ adding to long list of embellished stories

    President Biden said in New Hampshire on Tuesday that his house burned down with his wife Jill Biden inside, adding to a long list of personal stories he’s embellished over the years.

  • Two Fox News Contributors Quit, Citing Tucker Carlson’s January 6 Series: “The Voices Of The Responsible Are Being Drowned Out By The Irresponsible”

    Stephen Hayes and Jonah Goldberg, two longtime conservative commentators on Fox News, said that they are quitting the network, concluding that “the voices of the responsible are being drowned out by the irresponsible.” They specifically cited Tucker Carlson’s three-part documentary Patriot Purge, which ran on Fox Nation, which they said was “a collection of incoherent […]

  • Rep. Cori Bush calls for expulsion of House Republicans who offered Kyle Rittenhouse an internship, says her job feels 'more and more dangerous' every day

    Since his Friday acquittal, Kyle Rittenhouse has been offered internships by three House Republicans: Paul Gosar, Matt Gaetz, and Madison Cawthorn.

  • Video falsely claims Philippine top court 'favoured' Marcos heir in electoral disqualification case

    A viral video circulating in November 2021 claims to show an "official statement" from the Philippine Supreme Court that "favoured Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr" -- son of the country's late dictator -- in a case seeking to bar him from running for president. But the claims are false. As of November 18, there had been no case filed at the Supreme Court to disqualify Marcos Jr, a spokesman confirmed to AFP. The supposed "official statement" shows a court ruling in 1997.The video was shared on Fa

  • Trump Administration Staff Are Squealing to Jan. 6 Committee, Member Says

    "Many" of the more than 200 witnesses who have testified to the Jan. 6 committee were former Trump administration staff who voluntarily came forward

  • Ted Cruz Gets Shut Down On CBS For Indulging Voter Fraud Lies

    There was no evidence of widespread fraud. "You know that," Margaret Brennan told the senator.

  • A GOP Senate candidate bragged that he's not vaccinated but financial disclosures show he's making money from companies that make COVID-19 vaccines

    Mark Pukita's Senate financial disclosures indicate he holds up to $50,000 in Johnson & Johnson stock and up to $15,000 in Pfizer stock.