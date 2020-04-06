Germany's plan to end the lockdown

A draft document seen by Reuters details Germany's multi-step plan to end its lockdown, and that its government assumes the global pandemic will last into 2021.

Germany's lockdown laws are set to expire in just under two weeks.

Shops will be allowed to reopen, as well as schools in select regions, though strict social-distancing measures will still be in place.

Border controls will be relaxed, but large events and private parties will remain forbidden.

And as soon as enough protective masks are available, it will be made compulsory to wear them on trains and in buses as well as in factories and public buildings

The draft action plan says the measures should be enough to keep the average number of people infected by one person below 1.

The country has been under lockdown since March 22.

Germany has a low mortality rate among coronavirus patients compared to other European nations, which experts say is due to a high number of testing.

The document predicts a staged return to normality, backed by mechanisms that will make it possible to track more than 80% of people an infected person had contact with, within 24 hours of diagnosis.

Infected people and those they had contact with will be quarantined, either at home or in hotels.

  • Trump coronavirus task force 'beginning to see glimmers of progress,' but models still show 100,000 U.S. deaths from virus
    Yahoo News

    Trump coronavirus task force 'beginning to see glimmers of progress,' but models still show 100,000 U.S. deaths from virus

    The Trump administration said Sunday that it was “beginning to see the glimmers of progress” in the fight to slow the spread of the coronavirus in the United States and across the globe. “We are beginning to see the glimmers of progress,” Vice President Mike Pence said during a hastily called briefing of the White House coronavirus task force, adding, “The experts will tell me not to jump to any conclusions, and I'm not.” Dr. Deborah Birx, a leading expert in infectious disease on the task force, said that there were encouraging signs in Spain and Italy, two countries hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Fired US Navy captain reportedly emailed his coronavirus warning because he believed his boss would have prevented it
    Business Insider

    Fired US Navy captain reportedly emailed his coronavirus warning because he believed his boss would have prevented it

    US Navy Capt. Brett Crozier of the USS Theodore Roosevelt reportedly believed his dire letter warning of the coronavirus outbreak aboard his ship would not be allowed to be sent by his superiors. The acting Navy secretary, Thomas Modly, said that Crozier was "panicking" and was flabbergasted by him being "so out of character," he said to the Washington Post. Modly claimed that he eventually fired Crozier because he "didn't want to get into a decision where the president would feel that he had to intervene."

  • U.S. coronavirus deaths top 10,000 as medical officials warn worst is yet to come
    NBC News

    U.S. coronavirus deaths top 10,000 as medical officials warn worst is yet to come

    As the number people killed by the coronavirus in the United States topped 10,000 by Monday night, the country's top medical officials warned that the worst was yet to come. The number of cases has ballooned to at least 364,167 — nearly three times higher than in the second-worst hit country, Spain — with 10,772 people killed as of 7:30 p.m. ET, according to NBC News' tracker. At the center of the outbreak in the U.S., New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said critical medical supplies and personnel have been secured but warned that the magnitude of the crisis equals that of the 1918-19 flu and the Great Depression.

  • Japan to declare coronavirus emergency, launch stimulus of almost $1 trillion: PM
    Reuters

    Japan to declare coronavirus emergency, launch stimulus of almost $1 trillion: PM

    Japan is to impose a state of emergency in Tokyo and six other prefectures as early as Tuesday to contain the coronavirus, while the government prepares a $990 billion stimulus package to soften the economic blow. Domestic infections topped 4,000, Jiji news reported, and 93 have died - not a huge outbreak compared with some global hot spots. "Japan won't, and doesn't need, to take lockdown steps like those overseas," Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told reporters, citing the opinion of infectious disease experts.

  • Supreme Court won't hear Catholic Church challenge to ban on religious advertising
    USA TODAY

    Supreme Court won't hear Catholic Church challenge to ban on religious advertising

    WASHINGTON – The Supreme Court refused Monday to hear the Catholic Church's challenge to a local ban on religious advertising. The case, brought by the Archdiocese of Washington against the District of Columbia region's mass transit system, would have been the latest example of religious freedom appeals heard by the conservative-leaning court. The justices already are considering four major religion cases, all brought to them by religious organizations after lower court losses: • School choice: Three Montana women challenged a Montana ban on state funds being used to pay for religious education.

  • Coronavirus: Why China's claims of success raise eyebrows
    BBC

    Coronavirus: Why China's claims of success raise eyebrows

    China has reported no new deaths from coronavirus anywhere in the country, for the first time since the beginning of the outbreak. For months now, every morning at 03:00, officials in China have put together the latest figures on the spread of the virus to share with the world. World Health Organization Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus hailed China for the "speed with which [it] detected the outbreak" and its "commitment to transparency".

  • Brazil minister offends China with 'racist' virus tweet
    AFP

    Brazil minister offends China with 'racist' virus tweet

    China demanded an explanation from Brazil Monday after the far-right government's education minister linked the coronavirus pandemic to the Asian country's "plan for world domination," in a tweet imitating a Chinese accent. In the latest incident to strain ties between Brasilia and Beijing, Education Minister Abraham Weintraub insinuated China was behind the global health crisis. "Geopolitically, who will come out stronger from this global crisis?" he wrote on Twitter Saturday.

  • Wisconsin Governor Halts In-Person Voting on Eve of Presidential Primary
    National Review

    Wisconsin Governor Halts In-Person Voting on Eve of Presidential Primary

    Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers on Monday issued an executive order suspending in-person voting for the state's primary the next day and delayed the election until June 9 in a move to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. “Today, I signed an executive order suspending in-person voting for tomorrow's election,” the Democratic governor said in a statement. In addition to the Democratic presidential primary, state and local elections, including the contest for a pivotal Wisconsin Supreme Court seat, were set to be held the same day.

  • US sees coronavirus window to push Taiwan's global status
    Associated Press

    US sees coronavirus window to push Taiwan's global status

    The Trump administration is seizing the opportunity of the coronavirus pandemic to push a cause that has long been an irritant in U.S. relations with China: Taiwan. The virus has added yet another dimension to U.S.-China tensions that were already wracked by a trade war and heated discussions over intellectual property, human rights and Chinese policies in Hong Kong and the South China Sea. And, while U.S.-China differences over Taiwan have waxed and waned for decades, they have persisted and are reaching new heights as the world grapples with the exponential spread of the COVID-19 virus.

  • India says it will ship hydroxychloroquine to U.S. after Trump threatens retaliation
    LA Times

    India says it will ship hydroxychloroquine to U.S. after Trump threatens retaliation

    Under pressure from President Trump, the Indian government Tuesday lifted a ban on the export of hydroxychloroquine, paving the way for the anti-malaria drug to be shipped to the U.S. for use against the coronavirus. The decision came after Trump appealed to Indian Prime Minster Narendra Modi in a phone call, then told a White House news conference Monday that India could face “retaliation” if it didn't release the drug. "I said, 'We'd appreciate your allowing our supply to come out,'" Trump said of his call with Modi.

  • Black mistrust of medicine looms amid coronavirus pandemic
    Yahoo News Video

    Black mistrust of medicine looms amid coronavirus pandemic

    Roughly 40 million black Americans are deciding whether to put their faith in government and the medical community during the coronavirus pandemic. Historic failures in government responses to disasters and emergencies, medical abuse, neglect and exploitation have jaded generations of black people into a distrust of some public institutions.

  • 3 countries have started to slow the coronavirus with total lockdowns. Here's how long they took to work.
    Business Insider

    3 countries have started to slow the coronavirus with total lockdowns. Here's how long they took to work.

    It has taken between three and four weeks since the countries ordered lockdowns for daily new infections and deaths to begin to decline. On Sunday, each country had recorded at least a two-day consecutive decline in deaths from the virus, and new recorded cases also appear to be dropping, according to figures on Worldometer. The numbers from China, however, suggest it may take more like a month for the impact on coronavirus deaths to really be felt.

  • Spain and EU commissioners call for common European debt instruments: newspaper
    Reuters

    Spain and EU commissioners call for common European debt instruments: newspaper

    Europe needs debt mutualisation and a common "Marshall Plan" to recover from the coronavirus pandemic, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, even as Germany dismissed calls for the debt-pooling idea. EU leaders have tasked policymakers with finding a new way to finance a recovery from the COVID-19 outbreak, after Germany and the Netherlands ruled out calls from France, Italy and Spain to create a common debt instrument. Germany, among other nations, has long been opposed to issuing common debt with other European nations, arguing that it would stop individual countries from pursuing structural reforms and balancing their budgets.

  • Philippine police reportedly shot a man dead under Duterte's orders to kill any lockdown troublemakers
    INSIDER

    Philippine police reportedly shot a man dead under Duterte's orders to kill any lockdown troublemakers

    Lisa Marie David/NurPhoto / Getty Philippine police reportedly killed a man for disobeying President Rodrigo Duterte's strict quarantine rules. The man, 63, threatened local officials with a scythe after they told him to wear a face mask, a local police report said, according to Al Jazeera. This appears to be the first reported case of someone being shot dead in the Philippines for disobeying lockdown rules.

  • U.S. reports 1,200 coronavirus deaths in one day as China lifts lockdown
    NBC News

    U.S. reports 1,200 coronavirus deaths in one day as China lifts lockdown

    At the start of what is expected to be the deadliest week of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States, the White House tried to offer some hope that measures to contain the spread were working. The virus killed 1,264 over 24 hours in the U.S. as of 2:05 am ET on Tuesday, according to NBC New's tracker. Meanwhile in China, where the pandemic broke out, not a single new death was reported, and the city of Wuhan in Hubei province, where the new virus was first identified, prepared for lockdown measures to be lifted.

  • Inslee: 'Ludicrous' that there hasn't been a nationalized mobilization effort to fight pandemic
    The Week

    Inslee: 'Ludicrous' that there hasn't been a nationalized mobilization effort to fight pandemic

    U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams on Sunday called the next week of the novel COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic the modern era's "Pearl Harbor moment." In other words, it'll be the "hardest moment" of many Americans' lives, and Adams hopes every person in every state does their part to slow the spread. But while Washington Gov. Jay Inslee (D) may agree with most of that assessment, he told NBC's Chuck Todd during Sunday's edition of Meet The Press that he isn't sure why the federal government is so intent on remaining as a backup for the states, especially if the White House believes we're in a war-like moment.

  • Coronavirus: Republican governor panned by local leaders for order to re-open beaches
    The Independent

    Coronavirus: Republican governor panned by local leaders for order to re-open beaches

    Scores of local leaders in Georgia have expressed outrage, confusion and desperation over the last several days after Governor Brian Kemp issued a statewide executive order last Thursday that re-opened the state's beaches, superseding measures taken by many communities' leaders to shut down public to their shores. While most of the criticism directed at Mr Kemp has come from Democrats, some nonpartisan officials have let loose on the governor and have taken active measures to keep people away from their beaches despite Mr Kemp's order to open them back up. On Tybee Island, a community of roughly 3,000 permanent residents and a popular beach destination outside the eastern hub of Savannah, Georgia, Mayor Shirley Sessions is keeping parking lots closed and entryways to the beach blocked.

  • Coronavirus: Africa will not be testing ground for vaccine, says WHO
    BBC

    Coronavirus: Africa will not be testing ground for vaccine, says WHO

    The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) has condemned as "racist" the comments by two French doctors who suggested a vaccine for the coronavirus could be tested in Africa. "Africa can't and won't be a testing ground for any vaccine," said Director General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. The doctors' remarks during a TV debate sparked outrage, and they were accused of treating Africans like "human guinea pigs".

  • Tapper Shames Trump on Coronavirus: ‘Not About Winning a News Cycle on Fox’
    The Daily Beast

    Tapper Shames Trump on Coronavirus: ‘Not About Winning a News Cycle on Fox’

    A day after President Donald Trump spent much of his coronavirus press briefing attacking the press and airing grievances against perceived enemies, CNN anchor Jake Tapper delivered an on-air message to the president: do you have a plan to get the nation back to normal or are you just interested in pleasing your fans and Fox News? At the end of Sunday's broadcast of CNN's State of the Union, Tapper said he would like to “speak directly to one person known to watch this show or at least clips of the show,” adding that he knows Trump is eager for the country to regain normalcy. The CNN anchor went on to ask the president if he had a plan to combat the pandemic that has now resulted in over 8,500 dead Americans and hundreds of thousands of confirmed cases.

  • New York coronavirus deaths 'effectively flat' as U.S. braces for peak cases in hot spots
    NBC News

    New York coronavirus deaths 'effectively flat' as U.S. braces for peak cases in hot spots

    The mounting number of New York's coronavirus deaths has stayed "effectively flat" over the past two days, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday, offering a glimmer of hope that the state may be at a peak even as the country braces for what the Trump administration is calling the "toughest week" yet in the fight against the pandemic. While the state has recorded 4,758 total deaths, with an additional 599 from the day before, it's only a slight uptick from the 594 added two days ago, Cuomo said, and shows a "possible flattening of the curve" that is "better than the increases we have seen."

  • A Major Outbreak of Coronavirus Will Test India's Healthcare, Governance and Social Cohesion to the Limit
    Time

    A Major Outbreak of Coronavirus Will Test India's Healthcare, Governance and Social Cohesion to the Limit

    When Prime Minister Narendra Modi appeared on television to address the nation on the coronavirus crisis on Mar. 19, Indians braced themselves for some grim news. Initially, all he asked for was a day of voluntary curfew that Sunday and some noise as a sign of appreciation for health workers. One Facebook post read: “In India, eventually the coronavirus will die laughing.”

  • Associated Press

    As coronavirus spreads, some Venezuelans opt to return home

    As Colombia continues with a nationwide lockdown to control the new coronavirus, some of the millions of Venezuelans who have gone abroad in recent years are deciding they are better off back in their homeland. According to Colombian authorities, nearly 600 Venezuelans returned to their country over the weekend through a humanitarian corridor. Many, like Jesus Ocaña, said they have not been able to find work in a country where businesses remain shuttered and people have been ordered to stay inside because of the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Louisiana church holds services, defying coronavirus stay-at-home order
    Reuters

    Louisiana church holds services, defying coronavirus stay-at-home order

    The pastor of the Life Tabernacle Church near Baton Rouge held services on Sunday in defiance of a stay-at-home order issued by Louisiana because of the coronavirus pandemic, telling worshippers they had "nothing to fear but fear itself." Pastor Tony Spell, who was arrested last week for holding services, summoned his faithful again, three weeks after the state's governor, John Bel Edwards, banned gatherings of 10 people or more. Hundreds of worshippers, about half of them black and half white, converged on the church, many arriving in 26 buses sent to pick them up.

  • China is trying to relax its severe coronavirus lockdown, but a series of forced re-closures shows how hard it is to get back to normal
    Business Insider

    China is trying to relax its severe coronavirus lockdown, but a series of forced re-closures shows how hard it is to get back to normal

    China has been trying to gradually roll back its severe coronavirus lockdown in recent weeks. China is further into its coronavirus response than any other nation — and seems to be demonstrating that getting out of lockdown is a difficult and uneven process. In the last two weeks, authorities in China have tentatively rolled back parts of a lockdown that curtailed the movements and activities of close to a billion people from as early as January 23.

  • U.S. Deaths Top 10,000; Possible Plateau in N.Y.: Virus Update
    Bloomberg

    U.S. Deaths Top 10,000; Possible Plateau in N.Y.: Virus Update

    In New York, Governor Andrew Cuomo said deaths were showing indications of hitting a plateau. U.K. deaths slowed for a second day, even as they passed the grim milestone of 5,000. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who was hospitalized Sunday after 10 days in isolation, was moved to an intensive-care unit.