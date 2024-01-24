Germany's Scholz acknowledges responsibility for squabbling coalition

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attends the weekly meeting of the Federal Cabinet in the Federal Chancellery. Kay Nietfeld/dpa

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has acknowledged some responsibility for the low approval ratings of his squabbling centre-left coalition government.

"As chancellor, I am responsible for the government. Period. So it would be absurd to say that I have nothing to do with it," Scholz said in an interview with the weekly newspaper Die Zeit.

"Unfortunately, it has too rarely been possible to take important decisions without lengthy public disputes. We have to accept the blame for that, and I could have done without it."

When asked whether his remarks were meant as self-criticism, Scholz responded: "Yes."

For more than two years, Scholz's coalition of Social Democrats (SPD), Greens and free-market liberal Free Democrats (FDP) have been involved in frequent public spats and controversies.

Proposed home heating regulations or reformed to child welfare benefits, for example, resulted in protracted public fights between government ministers.

The coalition government has abysmal approval ratings in opinion polls, and Scholz's Social Democrats in particular have seen their support tumble dramatically.

Scholz described the mood in Germany as "unsettled."

"You can feel the economic and political upheaval in the country caused by the Russian invasion of Ukraine," Scholz said.

He also said that efforts to transform Germany's economy and manage the transition to renewable energy have created "a sense of uncertainty."

But Scholz said following the course is necessary to ensure "there will still be good jobs here in 20 and 30 years' time and we will remain at the forefront of technology."

Scholz said his government is not taking the easy way out, but is daring to take on conflicts in view of the major challenges facing the country, said Scholz.

He offered veiled criticism of his predecessor, Angela Merkel, and her approach to leadership by consensus during her tenure from 2005 to 2021: "In the past 10 or 15 years, far too much had been left undone because governments had avoided conflicts."

However, Scholz expressed confidence that his troubled coalition government would see a turnaround in the near future.

"The fact that we have now managed to draw up a proper budget that meets our current challenges after the ruling from Karlsruhe gives me hope," Scholz said, referring to a Constitutional Court ruling that plunged his government into a budget crisis.

He said the budget resolution, together with agreements on reforms to unemployment and welfare payments, migration enforcement and the expansion of renewable wind and solar energy "can be a good basis for the government to regain trust."

When asked about rising fortunes of the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), Scholz described right-wing populism as a "poison for our coexistence and our democracy."

He argued it would be difficult to convince those with fundamentally far-right views, but that other voters could be won back "by pursuing a policy that leads our country in the right direction and tackles the problems" - for example with migration.

A decision on whether to ban the AfD as a threat to Germany's democratic and constitutional order would be up to the courts and the relevant authorities, Scholz said.

Either way, Scholz said, "I am convinced that the AfD must be fought politically above all else."

